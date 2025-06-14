Another Point to Consider When Voting on Ukraine’s EU Membership

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC) as early as a year ago, painted an alarming picture in its report on Ukraine which showed that drugs are flooding the front and having a serious impact on the home country as well, Kristof Teglasy, director of strategy at the Drug Research Institute (DKI) points out. The expert also noted that Ukrainian drug dealers have been caught in Hungary too, which is not surprising, as the chaos of war is being exploited by Ukraine’s organized underworld — one of its main revenue streams being drug trafficking.

Another drug gang busted in Ukraine. Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Growing Synthetic Drug Market, Dangerous New Substances

Between 2021 and 2023, Ukraine’s synthetic drug market expanded far more rapidly than in Europe. While heroin and cocaine saw a decline in market share, cannabis became dominant. Several factors contributed to this:

On the one hand, in the impoverished nation, cocaine has become exclusively an elite drug, and most of that elite no longer resides in Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine’s drug legalization law allows marijuana for “medical” use — particularly for stress management.

Since stress is a subjective and not redily verifiable condition — especially in a country at war — many people can access marijuana under this provision.

According to the report, new and extremely dangerous substances have also appeared in Ukraine, such as Alpha-PVP (flakka). These drugs have grown more popular since the war started, even surpassing amphetamines. They are easy to produce in pure form, and are often sold in mixed forms to accelerate addiction. The report claims that the "Khimprom" human smuggling and drug cartel is mass-producing Alpha-PVP in labs located in both Ukraine and Russia, distributing large quantities to the front lines. Hospital reports paint a disturbing picture: even 14-year-olds have experienced psychotic episodes after only a few doses. Suicide rates among front-line soldiers have also risen — likely connected to these substances.

Due to reduced oversight at the front lines, drug distribution is easier than ever. Soldiers represent a concentrated and solvent customer base, which makes them prime targets for dealers.

Sales via Telegram have surged, and traffickers now operate full-scale customer service and complaint handling. Cartels set up makeshift “kitchen” micro-labs near the front to reduce transportation risks. The report notes that Khimprom enjoys protection from high-ranking officials, who either tolerate or assist in the trade.

One of the World's Most Crime-Infested Countries

Teglasy also cites a "Stringency Index” (ranging from 0–100) that quantifies how strict a government’s measures are in times of crisis. A higher value means a greater number and more stringent measures. The index also extends to government efforts to combat drug use, which is a core EU criterion.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has battled deep-seated corruption and organized crime. A 2021 report ranked it among the most crime-ridden countries in the world, and third in Europe. By the 2000s, traditional criminal organizations had fully infiltrated Ukraine’s politics and economy — with drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms dealing, and Black Sea smuggling networks forming the structure of organized crime.

Ukrainian and Russian Criminal Gangs Split

The outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022 upended not only civilian life but also radically changed how criminal organizations operate. Ukrainian and Russian crime groups had long cooperated with each other, but this alliance disintegrated when the war began.

Many Ukrainian criminal circles have distanced themselves from supporting Russia. One prominent Ukrainian gangster even stated, “We’re thieves, we’re against every state, but for now we’re siding with Ukraine.” However, due to wartime conditions — such as martial law, curfews, forced conscription, and proximity to the front — many illegal activities have become untenable. Still, war hasn’t put an end to crime — it merely gave it new form.

According to GITOC’s analysis of global crime trends, Ukraine’s synthetic drug market showed dramatic growth by 2023.

Demand for psychoactive substances among both soldiers and civilians surged, and criminal organizations met this demand through Telegram, taxis, and postal services.

Proximity to the front lines, weakened law enforcement, and misuse of humanitarian aid created new opportunities for criminals. Some analysts warn that after the war ends, some returning veterans may subsequently integrate into organized crime, forming a volatile mix of combat training, access to weapons, and untreated trauma — a scenario that the DKI’s strategic director urges policymakers to prepare for.