It happened that a colleague of ours at Magyar Nemzet sought accreditation to cover the high-profile meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. What followed was a bureaucratic runaround: first redirected from the Foreign Ministry to the presidential office, then left in limbo because the relevant press officer was on holiday. Multiple emails went unanswered. Follow-ups received silence. It seems this is Austiran style freedom of press.

The Austrian presidential palace does not understand the concept of freedom of press. Ukrainian actor Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

And then, just one day before the meeting, the journalist was told registration had closed. Which, to be fair, is understandable, given the hype surrounding the reception of the main obstacle to the peace process intended to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.