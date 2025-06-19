Volodimir Zelenszkijsajtóbékefolyamat
magyar

Appalling!

The Austrian Presidential Palace press office has done nothing for days but obstruct the work of independent journalists. Press freedom in Austria appears to be eroding away.

Tóth Tamás Antal
2025. 06. 19. 16:18
Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: HELMUT FOHRINGER)
It happened that a colleague of ours at Magyar Nemzet sought accreditation to cover the high-profile meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. What followed was a bureaucratic runaround: first redirected from the Foreign Ministry to the presidential office, then left in limbo because the relevant press officer was on holiday. Multiple emails went unanswered. Follow-ups received silence. It seems this is Austiran style freedom of press. 

Az osztrák elnöki palota nem ismeri a sajtószabadság fogalmát. A képen Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán színész (jobbra) és Alexander Van Der Bellen osztrák elnök Fotó: HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
The Austrian presidential palace does not understand the concept of freedom of press. Ukrainian actor Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

And then, just one day before the meeting, the journalist was told registration had closed. Which, to be fair, is understandable, given the hype surrounding the reception of the main obstacle to the peace process intended to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Our colleague immediately responded, pointing out that the breakdown occurred somewhere on the Austrian side. Whether this "breakdown" was intentional remains unanswered—because there has been no response.

Quite simply, press freedom has come to an end in Austria!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

