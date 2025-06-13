Coalition Reaches Agreement – Will Migration Problems Be Solved?

The Dutch have been waiting for some time for the migration issue to be addressed in their country. Many are deeply concerned about the emergence of parallel societies and the spread of Islam. These concerns were reflected in the outcome of last year’s elections, which were won by the right-wing, anti-immigration party led by Geert Wilders.

According to the most recent survey conducted by Dutch pollster Maurice de Hond, 63 percent of Dutch citizens believe that Islam does not fit into Dutch society.

These concerns are not limited to supporters of right-wing or conservative parties. A majority of voters from the Party for the Animals (Partij voor de Dieren – 58 percent) and the Socialist Party (SP – 57 percent) also consider Islam incompatible with Dutch values.

Fifty-three percent agreed with the statement that “the Netherlands cannot accept more refugees from Islamic countries,” while 39 percent disagreed.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents said they “fear that the Dutch will become a minority in their own country,”

according to the Wynia’s Week news portal.

Fed Up With Migration, Citizens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

A group of Dutch citizens carried out an independent border check over the weekend at the German–Dutch border, between Ter Apel and Rutenbrock in Germany, with the aim of preventing asylum seekers from entering the Netherlands, the NL Times news portal reported on Monday.

The group of 50 volunteers appeared at the border on Saturday and Sunday evenings wearing high-visibility vests and carrying torches. They instructed some drivers to pull over and then inspected the vehicles in search of asylum seekers.

Boze burgers houden eigen grenscontrole bij Ter Apel pic.twitter.com/gSaeuLqMQ1 — Rechts Dagblad (@RechtsDagblad) June 8, 2025

Police officers from both the Dutch and German sides were present at the border. They secured the area with patrol cars and checked the identification of the Dutch citizens involved in the operation. According to the daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD), no arrests were made and the events proceeded without incident. The newspaper also reported that the demonstration was organised by Jan Huzen, a well-known activist.

The Dutch government is doing nothing. I find it reasonable that people are going to the border themselves to stop the Germans from dumping asylum seekers here,

AD quoted him as saying.