Geert Wildershollandiamigráció
magyar

Coalition Reaches Agreement – Will Migration Problems Be Solved?

The Dutch have had enough of migration. While the coalition has now reached a deal on the division of responsibilities, the government remains a caretaker cabinet. The question is: what will they achieve, as dissatisfied citizens are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 06. 13. 15:29
Migránsok egy központnál Hollandiában Fotó: ROB ENGELAAR Forrás: ANP MAG
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The leaders of the three remaining parties in the Netherlands’ governing coalition have reached a deal on the handling of policy portfolios, which were managed by the right-wing PVV before that party’s leader, Geert Wilders, pulled his support. This includes policy related to asylum, migration and immigration, which all three remaining parties coveted. On Wednesday, the VVD, NSC and BBB announced that they decided to divide those tasks amongst each other, according to NLTimes.

Geert Wilders is kommentálta a koalíció migrációval kapcsolatos terveit
Geert Wilders, PVV party leader, also commented on the coalition's plans on immigration (Photo: AFP)

So far, the coalition parties have refused to comment on the result of their talks, saying they first want to present the plan to Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who is still in office in a caretaker capacity. Haggling over the responsibilities previously held by the PVV’s cabinet members has been a sticking point since Mr. Schoof’s administration fell apart over a week ago. According to sources, the responsibilities of the Ministry of Asylum and Migration’ will be divided into three parts, V4NA writes.

The Dutch have been waiting for some time for the migration issue to be addressed in their country. Many are deeply concerned about the emergence of parallel societies and the spread of Islam. These concerns were reflected in the outcome of last year’s elections, which were won by the right-wing, anti-immigration party led by Geert Wilders.

According to the most recent survey conducted by Dutch pollster Maurice de Hond, 63 percent of Dutch citizens believe that Islam does not fit into Dutch society.

These concerns are not limited to supporters of right-wing or conservative parties. A majority of voters from the Party for the Animals (Partij voor de Dieren – 58 percent) and the Socialist Party (SP – 57 percent) also consider Islam incompatible with Dutch values.

Fifty-three percent agreed with the statement that “the Netherlands cannot accept more refugees from Islamic countries,” while 39 percent disagreed.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents said they “fear that the Dutch will become a minority in their own country,”

according to the Wynia’s Week news portal.

Fed Up With Migration, Citizens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

A group of Dutch citizens carried out an independent border check over the weekend at the German–Dutch border, between Ter Apel and Rutenbrock in Germany, with the aim of preventing asylum seekers from entering the Netherlands, the NL Times news portal reported on Monday.

The group of 50 volunteers appeared at the border on Saturday and Sunday evenings wearing high-visibility vests and carrying torches. They instructed some drivers to pull over and then inspected the vehicles in search of asylum seekers.

Police officers from both the Dutch and German sides were present at the border. They secured the area with patrol cars and checked the identification of the Dutch citizens involved in the operation. According to the daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD), no arrests were made and the events proceeded without incident. The newspaper also reported that the demonstration was organised by Jan Huzen, a well-known activist.

The Dutch government is doing nothing. I find it reasonable that people are going to the border themselves to stop the Germans from dumping asylum seekers here,

AD quoted him as saying.

Geert Wilders described the citizens’ border inspection as a “fantastic initiative” and said that this is how things should be done at every border.

Commenting on the fact that the remaining coalition parties have now divided up migration-related responsibilities, Mr. Wilders characterized the situation:

What chaos!

Cover photo: Migrants at a center in the Netherlands (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Nem vicc! A hazaáruló Magyar Péter bejelentette: „morálisan” föl van háborodva

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Annyira, hogy haragjában kaszált hetvenmilliót a NER hadiipari fejlesztéseinek farvizén. A nagy ellenálló és morálbajnok…

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu