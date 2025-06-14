Iran currently possesses enough enriched uranium to build nine nuclear bombs. Recently, it has begun taking concrete steps to weaponize this uranium—something it had not done before. According to Ambassador Kadosh: “Had Iran not been stopped, it could have built a nuclear bomb very soon. This posed a real and immediate threat to Israel’s survival.” The Israeli military recently carried out a comprehensive and precise operation aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear capabilities and destroying its long-range missiles.
Exclusive - Israel Prepared for the Worst
President Trump was clear: Iran must not have a nuclear enrichment program. However Iran continues to delay and refuses to accept this fundamental demand. That’s why Israel had to act—and act now, emphasized Maya Kadosh, Israel’s ambassador to Hungary, in an exclusive interview for Magyar Nemzet regarding Israel’s recent strike against Iran. The ambassador stated that Iran has accelerated and made significant progress in its nuclear weapons-related activities in the recent period—something not seen in the past twenty years. "Anyone who threatens us or wants to harm the State of Israel and its citizens will pay a heavy price,” she warned.
According to the Israeli army, the strikes killed the Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and the head of Iran’s emergency command. Israel targeted the core of Iran’s nuclear program—the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz—and the lead scientist responsible for directing Iran’s nuclear weapons development.
We also targeted Iran’s ballistic missile program. Just last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each carried one ton of explosives. In the future, these missiles could carry nuclear warheads and threaten the lives of millions. Iran plans to manufacture 10,000 of these missiles over the next three years. This military operation was aimed squarely at neutralizing both threats,
Kadosh emphasized. When asked about the evidence that led to the launch of the operation, she reiterated the unprecedented advances Iran has made in its nuclear weapons program over the past twenty years.
Iran has recently made unprecedented advances in its nuclear weapons program over the past twenty years. Iran has accumulated a large stockpile of highly enriched uranium—enough for more than nine nuclear bombs. One-third of that was enriched and stockpiled in just the last three months. This ill-intentioned production ramp-up occurred while negotiations were taking place with the United States.
Israel, IDF Stand Prepared for Every Scenario
The ambassador stressed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the full defense establishment and all relevant agencies are fully prepared for every scenario—whether defensive or offensive—as needed.
Anyone who threatens us or wants to harm the State of Israel and its citizens will pay a heavy price. We will not allow a regime whose openly declared goal is to destroy Israel to possess weapons of mass destruction and endanger our existence,
she declared.
A Message to Jewish Communities
Regarding the possible rise in antisemitic incidents, the ambassador issued the following advice:
We encourage the Jewish community to cooperate with local security forces and follow their instructions immediately if exposed to hostile activity. In public spaces, everyone should remain especially vigilant.
Cover photo: Satellite photo of the Natanz nuclear facility taken on May 20, 2025 (Photo: AFP)
