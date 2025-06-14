Exclusive - Israel Prepared for the Worst

According to the Israeli army, the strikes killed the Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and the head of Iran’s emergency command. Israel targeted the core of Iran’s nuclear program—the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz—and the lead scientist responsible for directing Iran’s nuclear weapons development.

We also targeted Iran’s ballistic missile program. Just last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each carried one ton of explosives. In the future, these missiles could carry nuclear warheads and threaten the lives of millions. Iran plans to manufacture 10,000 of these missiles over the next three years. This military operation was aimed squarely at neutralizing both threats,

Kadosh emphasized. When asked about the evidence that led to the launch of the operation, she reiterated the unprecedented advances Iran has made in its nuclear weapons program over the past twenty years.