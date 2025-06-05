Grave Threat Emerging from Ukraine

While Europe’s attention remains fixed on the frontlines of the Russia–Ukraine war—with focus on diplomatic negotiations and humanitarian catastrophes — a less visible but increasingly severe crisis is unfolding in the background: the explosive growth of Ukraine’s drug market, the Drug Research Institute (DKI) has cautioned.

According to a 2024 report, Ukraine’s score for synthetic drug use and distribution has surged by an unprecedented 4.5 points in just two years. By contrast, the continental European average for synthetic drug trade rose by only 0.4 points during the same period. This striking disparity is not only significant regionally but globally as well, highlighting the severe structural shifts taking place under the shadow of war.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Drugs Know No Borders

DKI emphasized that the collapse of state control, the widespread instability caused by the armed conflict, and the increasing vulnerability of the population have created an environment that organized crime groups are not only exploiting, but also actively shaping.

The proliferation of synthetic drugs — such as amphetamine derivatives and designer narcotics — is especially troubling, as their production is relatively cheap and can be carried out in makeshift, decentralized labs. This makes it easy for such substances to spread beyond Ukraine’s domestic market and across its borders.

The wartime conditions pose a unique danger for drug trafficking. Reports indicate that some soldiers serving in the Ukrainian army were already drug users when they reached the front, often without undergoing proper medical screening. The extreme stress, traumatic experiences, and the physically and psychologically taxing conditions on the battlefield only increase demand for narcotics.

An Economic Opportunity for Organized Crime

Illegal networks organized through online platforms — especially Telegram — are capitalizing on the growing demand, developing new logistical models. Small quantities of drugs are shipped via parcel delivery or courier services to rural areas near the frontlines, where they are stored and later distributed locally. This decentralized and increasingly tech-savvy system allows traffickers to evade authorities and quickly adapt to shifts in demand, resulting in highly efficient and extremely difficult-to-dismantle networks.

Thus, the ongoing war is not just an extraordinary social crisis, but also an economic opportunity for organized crime. Some sources suggest there are already signs of collusion between certain elements of the drug trade and members of the political and military elite, further complicating efforts to combat narcotics.

Hungary at Risk

The weakness of state structures, underfunded law enforcement, and the spread of corruption all indicate that the Ukrainian state, in its current form, is incapable of effectively responding to the situation.

European countries, Hungary among them, could be particularly affected, as their proximity places them directly in the path of these drug distribution routes.

In this context, Ukraine’s aspirations for European Union integration raise a new and less frequently discussed concern. EU accession would not only entail economic and political reforms, but could also open the bloc’s internal market to criminal networks. If Ukraine’s drug market, in its current condition, were to be absorbed into the EU system, it would pose significant risks—not only to public health, but also to law enforcement and societal stability, the DKI emphasized.