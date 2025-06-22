társadalomjogszabályMagyarországvilágnapdrogpolitika
Here's Why the Stricter Drug Policy Is Useful

The aim of Hungary’s new anti-drug laws is not merely punishment, but prevention: sending a clear message that substance use is not tolerated, stated Kristof Teglasy, Director of Strategy at the Drug Research Institute (DKI). He emphasized that a well-communicated, firm anti-drug policy can help young people not only understand the dangers of illicit drug use, but also feel the weight of legal and social consequences. He added that conservative drug policy is based on the belief that an effective and fair system can be operated using objective indicators, proportional law enforcement and regular feedback.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Drug Research Institute (DKI)2025. 06. 22. 15:47
Illustration (Photo: AFP)
The recently adopted legislative package, which tightens the fight against illicit drug use and trafficking, lays a new foundation for Hungary’s drug policy and sheds new light on the significance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Viewed through a societal lens, these changes are not only justified but necessary steps toward a more orderly, safer and health-conscious society, Kristof Teglasy said. He highlighted that the International Day Against Drug Abuse, officially established by the UN in 1987, aims to raise awareness of the global social and health impacts of drug use. In Hungary, this day has traditionally focused on prevention, disseminating information and boosting awareness, with NGOs, schools, healthcare institutions and government bodies organizing events to reach young people and grow public consciousness.

Rengeteg fiatal próbálja ki a különböző drogokat (Fotó: Europress/AFP)
Many young people experiment with various drugs (Photo: Europress/AFP)

 

Anti-Drug Day's Significance

Held annually on June 26, this international day [officially shortened as World Drug Day, but Anti-Drug Day in Hungary - ed.] plays a key role in drawing society’s attention to the dangers of drug use. 

It provides an opportunity for collective action against illegal drug distribution and consumption, and for promoting healthy lifestyles, especially among youth.

One of the main benefits of the stricter laws is that they clearly define socially acceptable norms and the consequences of violating them. The focus shifts to upholding the law, maintaining public order, and protecting the safety of the community. In this context, drug use is not just a personal lifestyle issue, but one that affects the user’s family, workplace, school and broader social circles. As Teglasy noted, it is a public safety and health issue of general interest.

The laws aim to prevent drug use, not just punish it, by sending a clear message of zero tolerance. 

This is especially important for young people, who need guidance for responsible life choices. Legal clarity and consistent enforcement contribute to social stability — but the government also offers a second chance to young people who cooperate. Those who participate in a diversion program can avoid all legal consequences; their record is wiped clean.

Európa-szerte egyre jobban terjednek a különböző kábítószerek (Fotó: AFP)
Various drugs are spreading across Europe (Photo: AFP)

Public Safety Risks and Effective Communication

Drug trafficking and drug-related crimes pose serious risks to public safety. Heightening criminalization can help suppress the criminal networks involved in distribution, recruiting minors and operating illegal labs. In this context, the Anti-Drug Day becomes a symbol of social responsibility and unity, offering a chance to reaffirm shared values like respect for the law and commitment to safe communities and healthy lifestyles.

The positivist approach to legislation aims to establish a well-regulated, objective framework for social functioning. Within this system, prevention is not only about awareness, but also about deterrence. The message of a stricter drug policy is clear: the consequences are real and serious, which may dissuade young people from trying drugs. The international day, therefore, could take on a new function, emphasizing responsible decision-making alongside education.

“A well-communicated, firm anti-drug policy can help young people not only understand the dangers of drugs but also feel the weight of legal and social consequences,” 

said Kristof Teglasy.

A hagyományos kábítószerek mellett mindenféle szintetikus drogok is veszélyeztetik a lakosságot (Fotó: AFP)
In addition to traditional drugs, synthetic substances are also a growing threat (Photo: AFP)

Conservative Drug Policy: Effective and Fair

The expert noted that drug-related problems go beyond individuals — they require state-level coordination, oversight and public policy action. The newly adopted legislative package signals that the state intends to act decisively against challenges related to drugs. This is an important message for society: the state will not remain passive in protecting public interest. The Anti-Drug Day is a great opportunity to showcase how the new laws work, what they aim to achieve, and their results — such as reduced distribution and improved public order. This can boost public trust in the state and enhance the social prestige of lawfulness.

Stricter laws don’t necessarily mean more punishment in every case: the new legislation allows targeted, differentiated responses based on the severity of each case.

The conservative anti-drug policy is grounded in the belief that with objective metrics, proportional enforcement, and regular feedback, an effective and just system can be maintained.

Anti-Drug Day can highlight that the stricter policy is not arbitrary, but a conscious, systemic intervention aimed at protecting society and improving public health indicators over the long term, Kristof Teglasy concluded.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

