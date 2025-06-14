IránIzraelSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Middle East Situation Sees Unfortunate Escalation

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto held consultations with the Hungarian ambassador in Tel Aviv following the Iranian attack.

2025. 06. 14. 10:21
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
As Magyar Nemzet reported, on Friday evening Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles; several civilians were injured in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

Unfortunately, the situation in the Middle East is escalating. Iran launched a major missile attack against several large Israeli cities. Following the wave of attacks, we spoke by phone with our ambassador in Tel Aviv, who informed us that all embassy staff and their family members are safe,

Peter Szijjarto said after the attack. In a post shared on his social media page, the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister also emphasized:

"Our embassy in Tel Aviv continues to operate a 24/7 consular service. If Hungarian citizens in Israel need assistance, they should call the emergency number: +97 254 454 6601"

