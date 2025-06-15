"Yet another one billion euros for the war. That makes 150. Billion. Euros," wrote Tamas Menczer in a new post, reacting to the announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to the communications director of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP), this new payment proves once again that the leaders of the European Union do not represent the Hungarian people, but rather Ukraine.

Von der Leyen and Weber don’t represent you—they represent Ukraine. And they are the ones in control of the Tisza Party,

the communications director emphasized.

The president of the European Commission announced on social media that the EU is disbursing another one billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, bringing the EU’s total contribution since the start of the war to nearly 150 billion euros.

Menczer called this direction completely unacceptable. He took the view that the money of European citizens is being used to finance the war, even as the EU itself faces serious economic challenges. He argued that this is yet another reason why everyone should take part in the consultative vote Voks 2025, which remains open for seven more days.

Voks 2025! Seven days left. Tell everyone!

urged the communications director.

The Hungarian government's position is clear: the EU should be representing European citizens—including Hungarians—not Ukraine. It should not be making decisions that could prolong or expand the war.