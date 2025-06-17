We Usher In the Age of Patriots, Much to the Chagrin of Brussels, Kyiv, and Their Local Compradors

Welcome to the fourth CPAC Hungary and to the first when the president of the United States is once again called Donald J. Trump!

Thirty-six years ago, right here on this stage, Gyula Horn announced that the Hungarian Socialist Workers’ Party (MSZMP) would drop the word “workers” from its name. Since then, voters have done the same with the entire party: the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) has ceased to exist politically. And let’s be honest, when we think about the fate of our parents and grandparents, that’s good news.

Today, we are once again living through a time of regime change — but this time, it’s not just a regional phenomenon; it’s global. This process is unique because it coincides with a cultural crisis — what we now call the woke insanity — although parts of it feel very familiar from Marx and the Internationale. And the true patriot is right to suspect neo-Marxists in every nook, because the globalists are also attacking the very existence of nations and states. Yesterday, they sang "the world will become international"; today, they say "an ever-closer EU unity."

But the real question remains the same: who holds the ultimate power? Will decision-making be outsourced to a federal body, will international networks have the final say, or will citizens decide at the national level where we go from here? Sovereignty, therefore, is also a question of democracy.

Because if some deep-state center sets the rules in advance and permanently on issues like migration, child protection, war, or even the EU accession of a country attacked through no fault of its own, then there’s no point in having complex but democratic electoral procedures.

That’s exactly how the American Democrats saw it when they wanted to remove Trump from the ballot, and this is how "Broekzele" acts when they seek to eliminate political opponents. Let me translate: Brussels, in Old Dutch, is called "Broekzele," which literally means "a settlement in the swamp." No wonder the bureaucrats chose it for their headquarters.

And indeed, once someone steps into that swamp, they never escape. From then on, they serve the interests of the globalist deep state. The orders are many — multinational corporations and multicultural societies, bearded women sensitizing children with "queers for Palestine" flags in their hands, and a fully anti-life strategy in the name of "make war, not love." And they don’t even bother to hide their motives anymore.

We’ve entered the era of open operations — from South America to Israel to Europe, they're trying to crush every ally of the current White House. And one of those allies is hosting you today: the Hungarian patriots. Right now, Hungary is the center of a power struggle we haven’t seen since 1990:

foreign power centers are attempting to interfere in our country with the help of their local compradors, aiming to undermine our sovereignty. They launch disinformation campaigns, travel to Brussels to betray their homeland while singing the praises of another country, and cheer when EU funds are frozen for Hungary.

All of this, simply because we are the thorn in their side, the stick in their spokes, the sludge in their champagne glass. We truly believe in "God, nation, and family." We truly believe that the "EU’s goal should be peace," and that under the banner of "accession," we should not be importing war into the European Union.

And yes, we are seeing successes whether we take the White House or Hungary. But we must not forget that appearances can be deceptive. It may seem like we are in power here and there, but if we look at the Western zeitgeist: globalism is the system, open society is the elite, Brussels is the deep state —

and we are the opposition, we are the rebellion, we are the counterrevolution!

And we are the natural allies of Trumpism. Not the Brussels elite. Not the European People’s Party, which is becoming worse than the Washington RINOs. In Hungary, they support a double agent who sometimes wraps himself in stars, sometimes in the blue and yellow stripes — while relentlessly persecuting our friends in Warsaw, Vienna, Berlin, or Paris.

This is why we often feel here in Europe that the difficulties just keep piling up. But remember — you can only reach the summit if there’s a mountain in front of you. We want the ascent to the summit to begin right here at CPAC Hungary. We want the waves of common sense from both sides of the Atlantic to meet here — and much to the sincere regret of George, Alex, Ursula, Manfred, Volodymyr, and their little Hungarian friends — together we will usher in the age of patriots.

Go patriots! God bless you! Glory to Hungary!

(This is an edited version of Miklos Szantho’s speech, delivered on May 29, 2025, at CPAC Hungary in Budapest.)