This Is How Ukrainians Attacked Consultative Survey Voks 2025

In a lengthy statement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs attacked Voks 2025. As they wrote, they respect the Hungarians who took part and are "ready to hear their concerns," but they label the intention behind the initiative as "manipulative."

According to Ukraine, asking for people’s opinion is manipulation (Illustration, source: Pixabay)

We firmly believe that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is in Hungary’s own strategic interest,

the statement reads.

In an article published by the Ukrainian news agency UNN, asking Hungarians for their opinion is described as "propagandistic and manipulative."

This is not the first time Ukrainians have attacked Voks 2025. Several Ukrainian media outlets enthusiastically reported, for instance, that Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, called the government's consultative survey Voks 2025 a "complete failure."

In an interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to take action against Hungarians, citing that the overwhelming majority of Hungarian citizens support Ukraine’s EU accession, despite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who initiated the consultative survey, opposes it, Inter fax reported quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying.

Orban’s opposition conducted a public opinion poll. Seventy percent of Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU accession. In other words, the Hungarian people are on our side,

said Zelensky, referring to the Tisza Party’s non-representative survey.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry thanked Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party for the initiative. They stated that Ukrainians are grateful to every Hungarian who genuinely supports Ukraine, meaning they thanked the Tisza Party for the poll showing support for Ukraine.

This is a serious problem, a serious challenge. Ukraine is unable to even open the relevant negotiation clusters to implement reforms, and Hungary perhaps plays the most important role in this. But we must not give up. We must communicate that this is not only a security risk for Ukraine, but also for the European Union,

said Serhiy Solodky, first deputy director of the Nova Europa Center and expert on foreign policy, international relations, and security, in an interview with French radio station RFI about the survey Voks 2025.