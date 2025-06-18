Peter Magyar's Brussels Party Envisions Child Protection Through LGBTQ Propaganda

There is no place for LGBTQ propaganda in child protection. This is the principle followed in Hungary's child protection law. Accordingly, the EP group of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) voted against the amendments related to LGBTQ issues, and they do not support forcing social actors, including churches, to take part in such campaigns. In their statement, the group said:

"It seems that Peter Magyar’s party in Brussels is fighting for LGBTQ propaganda in exactly the same way as the councilors of the Tisza Party are fighting for Pride in Budapest."

The statement also adds:

"It's absurd that Peter Magyar is holding anyone accountable for child protection after secretly recording the mother of his three children, possibly to blackmail her. What we can expected from someone who faked his own suicide in front of his family is more lies, but never the real protection of children,"

they emphasized.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)