Peter Magyar's Brussels Party Envisions Child Protection Through LGBTQ Propaganda

Peter Magyar is lying once again. After denying in the morning that he had wiretapped his wife, in the afternoon, he made false claims about the vote on child protection. The EP group of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats supported stricter EU child protection legislation in today’s vote. Peter Magyar’s party family in Brussels, the European People’s Party, in cooperation with other left-wing groups, filled the draft legislation — which was originally aimed at protecting children — with gender and LGBTQ-related amendments. This grand coalition voted in favor of those changes.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 18. 10:05
Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
There is no place for LGBTQ propaganda in child protection. This is the principle followed in Hungary's child protection law. Accordingly, the EP group of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) voted against the amendments related to LGBTQ issues, and they do not support forcing social actors, including churches, to take part in such campaigns. In their statement, the group said:

"It seems that Peter Magyar’s party in Brussels is fighting for LGBTQ propaganda in exactly the same way as the councilors of the Tisza Party are fighting for Pride in Budapest."

The statement also adds:

"It's absurd that Peter Magyar is holding anyone accountable for child protection after secretly recording the mother of his three children, possibly to blackmail her. What we can expected from someone who faked his own suicide in front of his family is more lies, but never the real protection of children,"

 they emphasized.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

