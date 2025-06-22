Védelmi TanácsterrorveszélyOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Announces Measures for Security

In response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened a meeting of the Defense Council. According to the Hungarian prime minister, the consequences of the Iran–Israel conflict will also be felt in Europe, and further steps will be needed to maintain Hungary’s security.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 06. 22. 17:55
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
Due to the rapid deterioration of the Middle East war situation, Viktor Orban announced new measures. The Hungary's prime minister stated that the Defense Council was convened because the anticipated effects of the Iran–Israel conflict already pose a serious threat to European countries.

The effects of the Iran–Israel war will reach Europe: we must prepare for protests and a growing threat of terrorism,

the prime minister wrote on his social media page.

Viktor Orban: Hungary Is in a More Favorable Position

According to the PM, Hungary is in a more favorable position compared to other countries because it defended itself against illegal migration.

We are in a more favorable position because we did not allow Hungary to be turned into an immigrant country,

he emphasized. He added that the government has taken and will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that Hungarians can continue to live in peace and safety.

We will take the necessary steps to continue guaranteeing Hungary’s peace and security,

Viktor Orban conluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

