PM Orban Likely to Put Forward New Digital Child Protection Proposal

"Digital child protection is an pressing, nonpartisan issue requiring immediate action," clinical psychologist Melinda Hal responded, after Viktor Orban recently encouraged Dora Duro, deputy-president of the Our Homeland Movement (MHM), to resubmit her proposal on digital child protection. According to Hal, it is no exaggeration to say that we are in the midst of a mental health disaster, and urgent intervention is needed to protect children from digital harm.

What’s the Problem with Excessive Screen Time?

“In early childhood, excessive screen time – uncontrolled use of smartphones, tablets or television – causes irreversible damage to children’s nervous systems,” Hal says, adding

the WHO recommends zero screen time for children under three for good reason.

She noted that the seriousness of the issue is also reflected in statistics: according to Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH), there are over 100,000 children with developmental delays or special educational needs, and this number has been rising, along with delays in motor and social skills development.

Excessive screen time can have serious consequences for young people's development (Source: Pexels)

“These issues are closely linked to excessive screen time,” Hal continued. “The digital environment significantly impacts mental health – especially for children between the ages of three and five. This is a critical developmental stage when children acquire key skills. If a child hasn’t learned to speak by age five, chances are they never will.” At this age, children absorb knowledge rapidly – whether it’s language acquisition, fine motor skills, or movement coordination.

But screen time robs them of these opportunities. It diminishes their focus and hinders the development of emotional bonding and basic human connection, as well as the processing of emotions.

The actions of well-meaning parents can actually cause harm, the expert said. One example of misguided effort is when parents use educational apps to “train” preschoolers. “Up to age three, the most important support we can provide is emotional bonding and opportunities for physical movement. Without this, emotional and cognitive development is stunted,” said Hal.

Today, nearly half of three-year-olds in Hungary cannot repeat a three- to four-word sentence. They struggle with basic native language skills and have very limited vocabulary.

Many preschool children suffer from underdeveloped communication skills (Source: Pexels)

“Virtual Autism” and the Consequences of Screens

Hal warns that excessive screen use in preschoolers can be linked to problems developing in attention, speech, sleeping and eating, and can even lead to "virtual autism", which is characterized by the following symptoms:

Less eye contact

Reduced facial expressiveness

Difficulty engaging in play or focusing attention

Declining social skills and emotional differentiation

Studies also show that when parents themselves are glued to their phones, the emotional bond and shared attention moments between parent and child weaken. Both verbal and nonverbal interactions suffer.

Well-meaning efforts by parents are also harmful, such as when they "educate" a preschooler through an app (Source: Pexels)

“We’re seeing communication delays and greater numbers and more severe behavioral problems in many preschoolers,” Hal said. “The number of children diagnosed with special educational needs (SEN) is growing. How will we educate and properly develop these kids?” She added that these children will soon become preteens, yet they lack basic emotional, social and creative skills. They avoid eye contact, have underdeveloped speech and reading comprehension, and will likely continue to fall further behind their peers.

Hal: This Issue Must Transcend Politics

According to Hal, digital child protection must transcend political parties, become a priority in parliament and in practice, because without action, today’s children won’t be able to perform, let alone compete – neither in Hungary nor globally. This could threaten the country’s economy and family structures.

“I support the Our Homeland Movement's proposal to make Big Tech companies contribute to a mental health fund, from which we can finance digital detox campaigns for children. But we must also reflect on our own behavior – children learn primarily by watching their parents.” Hal also called for a national effort to reduce digital device use and encourage in-person social connection. “If we don’t have nation-wide joint action, our mental competitiveness will decline despite knowing that emotional intelligence and empathy are the keys to a successful life,” Melinda Hal concluded.