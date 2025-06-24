Tisza Party VP Admits to Scoring Activists – Video Surfaces

During a private event,

Mark Radnai, a close associate of Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and one of the party’s key figures, admitted that prospective activists were assessed and scored based on various value judgments.

In the joint presentation with Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the Tisza Party’s vice president discussed how the party plans to strengthen its campaign presence online and how to compete "against media dominance and propaganda."

In video footage presented by Mandiner, Radnai can be seen and heard saying: “We’re not just working ahead and processing topics and materials including from the past twenty years;

we’re also implementing innovative technologies and solutions that won’t hinder this community—unlike what’s been recently claimed, suggesting we evaluate or score based on different value systems…”

Regarding the months leading up to the election and the centralized organization of the party’s online campaign efforts, Radnai emphasized that in the final six months, it will be the job of tens of thousands of people to rise to the challenge of competing in this media-heavy environment and against propaganda.

He continued by outlining the Tisza Party’s planned digital support system:

“We aim to provide platforms and videos to train campaign media teams in electoral districts on how to develop and present topics, including even the graphic design process. The goal is to equip everyone with tools that allow them

to receive professional materials, training resources and educational content as quickly as possible, with minimal human resources.”

Radnai described this as one of the party’s key priorities:

“This is something I, and many others, are focusing on. We want you to receive support by autumn that prepares you for the first three months of collaboration with candidate nominees, followed by support for the final three months—during the main campaign period, after candidates have been selected. So let’s get ready and prepare in advance.”

The admission regarding the activist scoring system can be heard starting at 1:25:00 in the recording.



