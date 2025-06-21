Vera Jourova Launches Another Attack, Again Insulting Viktor Orban

Jourova, in an interview for a Polish press outlet, once again openly turns against Hungary. The former commissioner, who previously played a leading role in rule-of-law proceedings and regularly criticized Hungary, did not hold back her opinions this time either. She claimed that the Hungarian prime minister "is in desperately need of another victory."

Vera Jourova says Prime Minister Viktor Orban is fighting for his life (Photo: AFP)

Jourova: PM Viktor Orban Is Fighting for His Life

The occasion for the interview was Jourova's visit to Warsaw, where she received an award for her “tireless struggle for European democracy” from Adam Michnik, editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza. However, her statement, timed for the event, had less to do with democracy and more with continuing the hate campaign she initiated against Hungary years ago.