Vera Jourova Launches Another Attack, Again Insulting Viktor Orban

Vera Jourova, former Vice President of the European Commission, has once again launched a frontal attack against Hungary. According to Jourova, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is "fighting for his life."

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 21. 11:47
Vera Jourova, former Vice President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
Jourova, in an interview for a Polish press outlet, once again openly turns against Hungary. The former commissioner, who previously played a leading role in rule-of-law proceedings and regularly criticized Hungary, did not hold back her opinions this time either. She claimed that the Hungarian prime minister "is in desperately need of another victory."

Vera Jourova says Prime Minister Viktor Orban is fighting for his life (Photo: AFP)

Jourova: PM Viktor Orban Is Fighting for His Life

The occasion for the interview was Jourova's visit to Warsaw, where she received an award for her “tireless struggle for European democracy” from Adam Michnik, editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza. However, her statement, timed for the event, had less to do with democracy and more with continuing the hate campaign she initiated against Hungary years ago.

Jourova says Orban, "is not only fighting for power but for his life," and she is convinced that he will "use every possible method, including deep manipulation, when it comes to issues of peace and war."

Unable to Forgive Hungary’s Ukraine Stance

Jourov once again criticized the Hungarian government's stance on the war in Ukraine. Although she acknowledged that "the EU’s Lisbon Treaty does not allow for sanctions against a member country solely based on their foreign policy positions," she expressed regret that such sanctions cannot be applied. She reiterated that she still considers rule-of-law-based sanctions the appropriate way to "punish" Hungary. According to her, some EU leaders, including "German Chancellor Friedrich Merz", are considering revoking Hungary’s voting rights in the European Council.

Same Old Tune

Jourova’s statements offered nothing new—just the same political vengeance, patronizing tone and double standards that have become all too familiar from Brussels. Once again, Hungary is the target, and Viktor Orban the main adversary. But this time the attack comes not from a current EU official, but from a former commissioner now collecting awards and continuing her "fight for democracy" through media interviews. The fact that a former vice president of the Commission attacks Hungary with such vehemence clearly shows that dissenting views are not tolerated in Brussels.

Cover photo: Vera Jourova, former Vice President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

