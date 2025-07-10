The Tisza Party did not participate in the final vote on the most recent European Parliament resolution concerning Ukraine. However, Peter Magyar cast votes on five amendment proposals—alone, without other party members—and in every case, he voted against the amendments. Two particularly significant proposals specifically aimed to ease war tensions, restart peace negotiations, and reject further military escalation, but Peter Magyar rejected both.
Here’s the Proof: Peter Magyar Does Not Want Peace
Although Peter Magyar frequently speaks publicly about the importance of peace, he showed a different face in the European Parliament, voting against amendments that called for a diplomatic solution, a ceasefire, and a truce in the war in Ukraine. Peter Magyar did not support proposals aimed at de-escalating the war.
Amendment 14, submitted to paragraph 23b, expressed serious concern over the escalation of the war in Ukraine and stated: "Calls on all parties to urgently prioritize de-escalation, ceasefire, and diplomatic solutions over continued arms transfer and military escalation; emphasizes that peace and security are not achieved by promoting a policy of confrontation, arms escalation, and war, but through diplomacy, dialogue, and the political resolution of conflicts, through collective security and through respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law; calls for negotiation channels to be opened with a view to achieving a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, a response to the need for collective security and disarmament in Europe and compliance with the principles of the UN Charter and the Final Act of the Helsinki Conference."
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The proposal urged the EU to open negotiation channels without delay and to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict instead of continuing weapons deliveries. Peter Magyar did not support this amendment and voted against it.
Another notable amendment, designated "Ua" (Amendment 6), clearly stated:
a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, ceasefire and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, not through further militarization or indefinite war.
This paragraph also called for rejecting the logic of war and prioritizing peaceful solutions. Yet again, Peter Magyar did not support it.
He voted against it again.
According to the official voting record, the other MEPs of the Tisza Party did not vote on any of the amendments. However, Peter Magyar actively voted against both peace-seeking proposals.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Shocking Video of Forced Conscription in Ukraine
At the end of June, an ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia was beaten to death in Ukraine.
Balazs Orban: Ursula, It's Time to Go – If the Pro-Ukraine Lobby Lets You!
Ursula von der Leyen's work at the helm of the European Commission goes against the true interests of European citizens, the sovereignty of member states, and the original purpose of the EU institutions, stated Balazs Orban.
Scandalous Tram Procurement: Budapest Mayor and the Left Provided Brussels with Ammunition to Block EU Funds
In recent days, Budapest's mayor was once again lobbying in Strasbourg, but not for the release of funds needed to operate the CAF trams.
PM Orban: The Moment of Truth Comes Tomorrow
The MEPs will vote on whether Ursula von der Leyen should remain at the helm of the Brussels bureaucracy.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Shocking Video of Forced Conscription in Ukraine
At the end of June, an ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia was beaten to death in Ukraine.
Balazs Orban: Ursula, It's Time to Go – If the Pro-Ukraine Lobby Lets You!
Ursula von der Leyen's work at the helm of the European Commission goes against the true interests of European citizens, the sovereignty of member states, and the original purpose of the EU institutions, stated Balazs Orban.
Scandalous Tram Procurement: Budapest Mayor and the Left Provided Brussels with Ammunition to Block EU Funds
In recent days, Budapest's mayor was once again lobbying in Strasbourg, but not for the release of funds needed to operate the CAF trams.
PM Orban: The Moment of Truth Comes Tomorrow
The MEPs will vote on whether Ursula von der Leyen should remain at the helm of the Brussels bureaucracy.