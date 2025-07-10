Here’s the Proof: Peter Magyar Does Not Want Peace

The proposal urged the EU to open negotiation channels without delay and to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict instead of continuing weapons deliveries. Peter Magyar did not support this amendment and voted against it.

Another notable amendment, designated "Ua" (Amendment 6), clearly stated:

a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, ceasefire and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, not through further militarization or indefinite war.

This paragraph also called for rejecting the logic of war and prioritizing peaceful solutions. Yet again, Peter Magyar did not support it.

He voted against it again.

According to the official voting record, the other MEPs of the Tisza Party did not vote on any of the amendments. However, Peter Magyar actively voted against both peace-seeking proposals.