Bayer Zsolt: Tiltakozzunk az embertelenség és a háború ellen!

Here’s the Proof: Peter Magyar Does Not Want Peace

Although Peter Magyar frequently speaks publicly about the importance of peace, he showed a different face in the European Parliament, voting against amendments that called for a diplomatic solution, a ceasefire, and a truce in the war in Ukraine. Peter Magyar did not support proposals aimed at de-escalating the war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 10. 13:27
Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)
The Tisza Party did not participate in the final vote on the most recent European Parliament resolution concerning Ukraine. However, Peter Magyar cast votes on five amendment proposals—alone, without other party members—and in every case, he voted against the amendments. Two particularly significant proposals specifically aimed to ease war tensions, restart peace negotiations, and reject further military escalation, but Peter Magyar rejected both.

Magyar Péter a békepárti módosítások ellen szavazott
Peter Magyar voted against pro-peace amendments (Photo: AFP)

Peter Magyar Voted Against Pro-Peace Amendments

Amendment 14, submitted to paragraph 23b, expressed serious concern over the escalation of the war in Ukraine and stated: "Calls on all parties to urgently prioritize de-escalation, ceasefire, and diplomatic solutions over continued arms transfer and military escalation; emphasizes that peace and security are not achieved by promoting a policy of confrontation, arms escalation, and war, but through diplomacy, dialogue, and the political resolution of conflicts, through collective security and through respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law; calls for negotiation channels to be opened with a view to achieving a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, a response to the need for collective security and disarmament in Europe and compliance with the principles of the UN Charter and the Final Act of the Helsinki Conference."

The proposal urged the EU to open negotiation channels without delay and to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict instead of continuing weapons deliveries. Peter Magyar did not support this amendment and voted against it.

Another notable amendment, designated "Ua" (Amendment 6), clearly stated:

a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, ceasefire and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, not through further militarization or indefinite war.

This paragraph also called for rejecting the logic of war and prioritizing peaceful solutions. Yet again, Peter Magyar did not support it.

 He voted against it again.

According to the official voting record, the other MEPs of the Tisza Party did not vote on any of the amendments. However, Peter Magyar actively voted against both peace-seeking proposals.

