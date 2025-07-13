Hungary FM: It's Time for Change in Brussels, for Patriots to Finally Replace the Likes of Von der Leyen!

"Here's yet another proof of the total incompetence of Ursula von der Leyen and the Brussels leadership. This incompetence has already caused a great deal of harm and trouble for Europe in recent years, and now we are facing yet another failure: Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission were unable to negotiate a favorable tariff agreement with the US administration, and once again it is the European economy, European companies, and European people who will suffer as a result,” Peter Szijjarto wrote in his post on social media. He added:

We warned them in time, we told them what should have been done: EU tariffs on the United States should have been reduced immediately after Donald Trump took office. It's time for change in Brussels: patriots should finally replace the likes of Von der Leyen.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)