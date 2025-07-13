Szijjártó PéterEurópaBizottságUrsula von der Leyen
magyar

Hungary FM: It's Time for Change in Brussels, for Patriots to Finally Replace the Likes of Von der Leyen!

Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission were unable to negotiate a favorable tariff agreement with the US administration, and once again the European economy, European companies and European people are suffering, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a post on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 13. 11:29
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Here's yet another proof of the total incompetence of Ursula von der Leyen and the Brussels leadership. This incompetence has already caused a great deal of harm and trouble for Europe in recent years, and now we are facing yet another failure: Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission were unable to negotiate a favorable tariff agreement with the US administration, and once again it is the European economy, European companies, and European people who will suffer as a result,” Peter Szijjarto wrote in his post on social media. He added: 

We warned them in time, we told them what should have been done: EU tariffs on the United States should have been reduced immediately after Donald Trump took office. It's time for change in Brussels: patriots should finally replace the likes of Von der Leyen.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelektiszás

A tökéletes összefoglalás

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Megdöbbentő vallomás.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu