PM Orban's Nationwide Tour a Huge Success, Rally in Miskolc Today

Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has proven to be a major success, with large numbers attending his speeches live at all three stops so far. The tour kicked off in Kaposvar, where a huge crowd welcomed him, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday where many were also eager to hear him. On Wednesday, there was similarly strong interest in Dunaujvaros. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday, where the city’s main square was filled to capacity for the prime minister’s speech.

There is no pause in the campaign, as Viktor Orban is calling on supporters to gather in Miskolc on Saturday, where he will take the stage at 4 p.m. in Szent Istvan Square. Following the success of the first four stops, strong attendance is expected at the upcoming events as well.

In the final stretch of the election campaign, the nationwide tour is of key importance in determining which side can better mobilize its voter base and reach undecided voters.

Decisive victory for Viktor Orban in Szentendre

The success of the prime minister’s tour indicates that Fidesz–KDNP has gained the upper hand over the Tisza Party in the mobilization race. Significantly more people attended Viktor Orban’s event in Szentendre than the Tisza Party’s earlier local rally. The prime minister himself highlighted this on social media, writing:

4:0 for us!

The prime minister also shared two photos in the post. One showed the large crowd at his Szentendre event, where he was welcomed by a massive audience. The other showed the Tisza Party’s rally in the same city, where visibly fewer people were present.

Following the success of the first four stops, another large crowd is expected to welcome the prime minister in Miskolc.

Next stops on the nationwide tour

Miskolc will not be the last event of the week. On Sunday at 4 p.m., Viktor Orban will travel to Hodmezovasarhely, where he will meet supporters at the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center. The prime minister is further stepping up his nationwide tour in the final phase of the campaign and will continue mobilization efforts at additional locations next week.