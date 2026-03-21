miniszterelnökVálasztás 2026országjáráskormányfőorbán viktorMiskolc
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PM Orban's Nationwide Tour a Huge Success, Rally in Miskolc Today

Large crowds have turned out in Kaposvar, Eger, Dunaujvaros, and Szentendre for the prime minister’s nationwide tour. There is no slowdown, however, as Viktor Orban will visit Miskolc on Saturday afternoon, where another massive turnout is expected to hear the prime minister speak in person.

Máté Patrik
2026. 03. 21. 16:43
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

 Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has proven to be a major success, with large numbers attending his speeches live at all three stops so far. The tour kicked off in Kaposvar, where a huge crowd welcomed him, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday where many were also eager to hear him. On Wednesday, there was similarly strong interest in Dunaujvaros. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday, where the city’s main square was filled to capacity for the prime minister’s speech.

There is no pause in the campaign, as Viktor Orban is calling on supporters to gather in Miskolc on Saturday, where he will take the stage at 4 p.m. in Szent Istvan Square. Following the success of the first four stops, strong attendance is expected at the upcoming events as well.

In the final stretch of the election campaign, the nationwide tour is of key importance in determining which side can better mobilize its voter base and reach undecided voters.

Decisive victory for Viktor Orban in Szentendre

The success of the prime minister’s tour indicates that Fidesz–KDNP has gained the upper hand over the Tisza Party in the mobilization race. Significantly more people attended Viktor Orban’s event in Szentendre than the Tisza Party’s earlier local rally. The prime minister himself highlighted this on social media, writing:

4:0 for us!

The prime minister also shared two photos in the post. One showed the large crowd at his Szentendre event, where he was welcomed by a massive audience. The other showed the Tisza Party’s rally in the same city, where visibly fewer people were present.

Following the success of the first four stops, another large crowd is expected to welcome the prime minister in Miskolc.

 

Next stops on the nationwide tour

Miskolc will not be the last event of the week. On Sunday at 4 p.m., Viktor Orban will travel to Hodmezovasarhely, where he will meet supporters at the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center. The prime minister is further stepping up his nationwide tour in the final phase of the campaign and will continue mobilization efforts at additional locations next week.

Next week, PM Orban will visit:

Kecskemet — March 23,
Nagykanizsa — March 24,
Esztergom — March 25,
Torokszentmiklos — March 26,
Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,
Pecel — March 28,
Bekescsaba — March 29.

 

 

Governing parties keep Hungary out of the war

During the tour, Viktor Orban spoke in detail about the stakes of the April 12 election. “On April 12, we must decide whether we shape our lives according to our own decisions or submit to external interests imposed on us. No sensible Hungarian wants war, but the question is not whether we want it. The question is whether we have the strength, ability, and courage to stay out of it,” the prime minister said.

I do not see anyone apart from our community who could keep Hungary out of the war. I am ready to take this on and get it done,

he added.

He then called for the renewal of the alliance formed in 2022, when a broad anti-war alliance was created at the elections.

Just returning from the EU summit in Brussels, the prime minister also spoke about the European Union’s war plans.

Brussels sought to force Hungary to fall in line: to hand over our money to Ukraine and accept that we are under an oil blockade. We made it clear: as long as there is no oil, there is no money! Hungary cannot be blackmailed or threatened! Every Hungarian must understand that either we stand up for our own interests and elect a national government, or a pro-Ukrainian government will send Hungarians’ money to Kyiv and abolish utility cost cut. We will not allow what belongs to Hungarians to be taken away!

Viktor Orban declared at the rally in Szentendre.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
 

 

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