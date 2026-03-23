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Peter Szijjarto: This Shows What a Pro-Ukraine Tisza Foreign Ministry Would Look Like + Video

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade called it astounding that one or more foreign intelligence agencies intercepted his calls with the active contribution of a Hungarian journalist.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 23. 11:50
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Now, I don’t know what the legal definition is when a Hungarian citizen maintains this kind of relationship with a foreign intelligence service, but what’s really outrageous is that this Hungarian journalist, who is actively connected to foreign services, belongs to the innermost circles of the Tisza Party. This Hungarian journalist, who is in active contact with foreign services, is a friend of Anita Orban,” Peter Szijjarto said.

His remarks came after it emerged from an audio recording that the foreign-funded outlets Direkt36 and VSquare, and their journalist, Szabolcs Panyi, provided the phone number of the foreign minister to the intelligence service of a European Union member state, thereby enabling it to monitor the Hungarian foreign minister's phone calls. The recording also suggests that the reporter is not only a friend of Anita Orban, but also cooperates with the foreign policy expert of the Tisza Party.

“This Hungarian journalist with active ties to foreign [intelligence] services would be in the position to decide who should work at a Tisza foreign ministry, and he would have access to all kinds of materials in a Tisza foreign ministry.”

This shows what a pro-Ukraine foreign ministry under a pro-Ukraine government would look like,

Peter Szijjarto added. At the same time, he made it clear that despite pressure and intelligence operations, the government will not give up Hungary’s national interests.

We will continue to work so that Hungary cannot be dragged into the war. 

“We will continue to make it clear that Hungarians' money cannot be taken to Ukraine and we will not allow Ukrainians into the European Union, We will continue to fight for cheap energy. On April 12, Hungarians can decide whether they want to live in peace and security,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)


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