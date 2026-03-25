Mate Kocsis Presents Evidence: Peter Magyar Took A Fake Drug Test In Austria + Video

“We caught Peter Magyar. He had a fake drug test done at a fake place. He deceived people again,” Mate Kocsis said in a video posted on his social media page. Although the Tisza Party president had said he would be willing to provide the name and address of the institute where he had his drug test conducted over the weekend, he ultimately failed to do so despite repeated requests from Fidesz.

“Yet we managed to find out where he went in Vienna,” the Fidesz parliamentary group leader said. It turned out that the place Peter Magyar visited was not an accredited drug-testing laboratory, and the physician he saw does not, according to his own practice, deal with drug testing.

Once again, we are seeing a grand performance,

– group leader Kocsis remarked, adding that he himself went to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Semmelweis University to undergo a genuine, verified, and certified drug test, where he learned a number of interesting details about what he described as Peter Magyar’s deception. He added:

Peter Magyar, a liar is caught sooner than a lame dog.

Professor Andras Kiss told Mate Kocsis that drugs can be detected in urine for approximately three to five days, while in the case of hair, a 3–4 centimeter sample can reveal substance use going back roughly three months—provided the hair has not been cut in the meantime. In other words, even a sample of that size cannot detect drug use from six months earlier, let alone from August 2024.

In the video, Andras Kiss explained in detail how certified drug testing is conducted. The professor also noted that anyone can request a drug test at the Semmelweis University clinic, and there is no need at all to travel to Austria from Hungary for such an examination.