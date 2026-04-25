Rendkívüli

Magyar Péter kimutatta a foga fehérjét: az elmúlt tíz évre kiterjedő vizsgálattal fenyegette meg a határon túli magyar szervezet vezetőjét

BrüsszelAfDMagyarországgyermekvédelmi törvény
magyar

Brussels' Decision On Hungary's Child Protection Law Sparks Outrage Across Europe

A sharp conflict has erupted between Brussels and Hungary: the European Union’s Court of Justice has deemed Hungary’s child protection law unlawful, triggering strong international reactions. In Western conservative circles, the ruling has sparked intense outrage over gender-related issues, with AfD politician Irmhild Bossdorf calling it a frontal attack on national sovereignty and parents’ right to raise their children. She argues that Brussels is exerting ideological pressure, while Hungary is merely seeking to protect children.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 25. 12:26
Budapest Pride (Photo: MTI / SZilard Koszticsak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In this regard, Irmhild Bossdorf stated:

The ruling is a frontal attack on national sovereignty and on parents’ constitutionally guaranteed right to raise their children. With this law, Hungary merely seeks to ensure that children are protected from premature sexualization and ideological influence. This is also backed by the broad democratic mandate of 3.7 million Hungarians.

She added:

What we are seeing is that EU centralism is attempting to impose a gender ideology detached from reality on sovereign nations against their will. While Brussels places the right to sexual identity above the protection of minors, the AfD continues to stand with those who defend the traditional family as the foundation of our society.

The representative called on the European Commission to respect member states’ competencies in family and education policy, rather than punishing countries that seek to protect their children. Ms. Bossdorf said she would continue to firmly oppose any attempt to introduce supranational gender re-education.

As previously reported, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a ruling against Hungary’s Hungary's child protection law. The Luxembourg-based body found that the regulation adopted in 2021 violates EU law on several counts. According to its reasoning, the law is discriminatory and infringes on the European Union’s fundamental values, including the principle of equality. Under the ruling, Hungary may not restrict, in this manner, content accessible to minors related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Many have described the decision as outrageous and as political pressure, viewing it as a direct intervention in Hungary’s child protection system and its sovereignty.

As our newspaper previously reported, Czech politician Tomio Okamura also called the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union scandalous. According to him, the judgment on Hungary’s child protection law seriously violates member state sovereignty and goes beyond the EU’s competencies.

According to the EU court, the 2021 Hungarian law, which restricted the portrayal of homosexuality and transgender issues to minors, violates several European regulations, including the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. “The SPD clearly rejects LGBTQ and gender propaganda, the diktat of the European Union, and does not accept the violation of sovereignty,

– the Czech politician emphasized.

Cover photo: Budapest Pride (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Domonkos László
idezojelekorbán viktor

Domonkos László: Csontvázak és hosszú árnyékok

Domonkos László avatarja

Orbán Viktor pályája az emberi fejlődőképesség megindító szépségű valóságának legmegragadóbb és legmagyarabb foglalata.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu