As previously reported, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a ruling against Hungary’s Hungary's child protection law. The Luxembourg-based body found that the regulation adopted in 2021 violates EU law on several counts. According to its reasoning, the law is discriminatory and infringes on the European Union’s fundamental values, including the principle of equality. Under the ruling, Hungary may not restrict, in this manner, content accessible to minors related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Many have described the decision as outrageous and as political pressure, viewing it as a direct intervention in Hungary’s child protection system and its sovereignty.

To je opravdu skandální! Soudní dvůr EU rozhodl, že Maďarsko takzvaným zákonem o ochraně dětí, který zakazoval propagandu LGBTQ+ 🏳‍🌈🇪🇺 ideologie mezi dětmi, porušilo právo Evropské unie. Podle unijního soudu maďarský zákon z roku 2021, který zakazoval zobrazování homosexuality… pic.twitter.com/X3O2G37cn0 — Tomio Okamura (@tomio_cz) April 21, 2026