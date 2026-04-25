Brussels' Decision On Hungary's Child Protection Law Sparks Outrage Across Europe

In this regard, Irmhild Bossdorf stated:
The ruling is a frontal attack on national sovereignty and on parents’ constitutionally guaranteed right to raise their children. With this law, Hungary merely seeks to ensure that children are protected from premature sexualization and ideological influence. This is also backed by the broad democratic mandate of 3.7 million Hungarians.
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