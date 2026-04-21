Balazs Orban Outlines What The Tasks of The Patriotic Side Are Now

Balazs Orban shared his thoughts on Facebook about how he sees the current situation. He wrote that the Tisza Party is not some celestial phenomenon playing among mortals, but a story similar to its Western European counterparts: a centrist, fundamentally liberal party, akin to Macron’s En Marche, accommodating the left, making communicative — but not substantive — gestures toward the right.

Balazs Orban: The Tisza Party is not a celestial phenomenon playing among mortals, but similar to its Western European counterparts (Photo: MTI)

He explained that Europe’s elite relies on such parties to secure the majorities needed within EU institutions for further deepening European integration and for major strategic directions (at present, for example, support for Ukraine). He added that these formations share, in a certain sense, the credo of former German Social Democratic Chancellor Helmut Schmidt: “Those who have visions should go and see a doctor.”

AThe quote can, of course, be interpreted as prioritizing practical action, but in the case of such centrist-liberal formations it means something different. In their interpretation, a politician acts correctly if he has no overarching vision or ideal for the political community. His task, therefore, is not to lead the community but rather to “administer” it. Instead of politics, management; instead of leadership, coordination,

– he stated. In his view, one specifically Hungarian characteristic is worth highlighting in this regard.

The Tisza Party was able to strengthen itself amid a protest mood arising from economic difficulties—supported, he claimed, by undeniable assistance from foreign intelligence services and intervention through social media. At the same time, its success was also aided by highlighting real mistakes of the past 16 years and by extensive grassroots work. As a result, it united everyone from the left wing of the political spectrum to centrist liberals. Greens, liberals, socialists, the EPP—all together like this,

– he pointed out.