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Balazs Orban Outlines What The Tasks of The Patriotic Side Are Now

In an analysis shared on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Orban’s political director pulled back the curtain on what he described as the true face of the Tisza Party, comparing it to the Macron-style centrist formations that are, in his view, in fact left-liberal. Balazs Orban believes the movement led by Peter Magyar is nothing more than a servant of the Brussels elite. According to the politician, the task of the patriotic side now is bold and innovative renewal, so that when voters grow tired of the empty promises of the “managerial elite,” a battle-hardened alternative that puts Hungary’s interests first will be ready.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 21. 16:43
Balazs Orban, PM Orban’s political director, at the 2026 CPAC Hungary event on March 21, 2026 (Photo: Noemi Bruzak/MTI)
Balazs Orban, PM Orban’s political director, at the 2026 CPAC Hungary event on March 21, 2026 (Photo: Noemi Bruzak/MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Balazs Orban shared his thoughts on Facebook about how he sees the current situation. He wrote that the Tisza Party is not some celestial phenomenon playing among mortals, but a story similar to its Western European counterparts: a centrist, fundamentally liberal party, akin to Macron’s En Marche, accommodating the left, making communicative — but not substantive — gestures toward the right.

Orbán Balázs: A Tisza Párt nem egy földiekkel játszó égi tünemény, hanem hasonló történet, mint nyugat-európai társai
Balazs Orban: The Tisza Party is not a celestial phenomenon playing among mortals, but similar to its Western European counterparts (Photo: MTI)

He explained that Europe’s elite relies on such parties to secure the majorities needed within EU institutions for further deepening European integration and for major strategic directions (at present, for example, support for Ukraine). He added that these formations share, in a certain sense, the credo of former German Social Democratic Chancellor Helmut Schmidt: “Those who have visions should go and see a doctor.”

AThe quote can, of course, be interpreted as prioritizing practical action, but in the case of such centrist-liberal formations it means something different. In their interpretation, a politician acts correctly if he has no overarching vision or ideal for the political community. His task, therefore, is not to lead the community but rather to “administer” it. Instead of politics, management; instead of leadership, coordination,

– he stated. In his view, one specifically Hungarian characteristic is worth highlighting in this regard.

The Tisza Party was able to strengthen itself amid a protest mood arising from economic difficulties—supported, he claimed, by undeniable assistance from foreign intelligence services and intervention through social media. At the same time, its success was also aided by highlighting real mistakes of the past 16 years and by extensive grassroots work. As a result, it united everyone from the left wing of the political spectrum to centrist liberals. Greens, liberals, socialists, the EPP—all together like this,

– he pointed out.

Kifejtette, hogy lesznek kérdések, amelyekben az EU vezetése igazodást vár el tőlük
In Blazs Orban's view, there will be issues in which EU leadership will expect alignment from them (Photo: MTI)

Balazs Orban posed the question: what kind of governance can we expect from them? 

In his view, exactly this kind. He explained that there will be issues in which EU leadership will expect alignment from them, and on those issues they will comply. He believes they will clearly be unable to fulfill their economic promises. He then recalled the years of the regime change, noting that if Tisza wants to change the economic system, it must secure the necessary resources.

This can be done either through borrowing or by making people pay more. In the end, voters will inevitably bear the cost,

– he emphasized. He argued that access to Brussels funds will likely become easier, requiring only a “very small” surrender of sovereignty—something they will be able to carry out. The problem, he said, is that EU funds will shrink regardless, as major European plans consume vast resources. Energy prices will remain high, and the domestic introduction of the euro would also weigh against growth, he explained. Balazs Orban highlighted:

Another characteristic of such rainbow coalitions is that they leave the public sphere to the progressive left. As a result, left-wing, progressive-liberal elements are strengthened in the media, often with foreign support and by adopting foreign interpretive frameworks. Likewise, in the broader sense, culture and education do not remain centrist domains in the long run.

He believes that by delegating these areas to the left, Hungary would once again embark on a path of imitation. In his view, this would also mean that the country gives up, on the one hand, its say in major civilizational issues (for example, the war taking place in Europe), and on the other, its ability to interpret them independently. He also noted that the managerial elite repeatedly attempts to reorganize major subsystems, but due to the general social and economic stagnation observed across Europe, no meaningful increase in efficiency can be expected from these efforts.

Voters supporting such parties tend to fragment into ad hoc coalitions organized around individual issues, regrouping when necessary. Opposing this trend across Europe are patriotic forces (not in the sense of a parliamentary faction name, but as a fundamental approach to the current situation), which argue that amid shrinking European resources, nations must fight for their own interests.

He stressed that an independent, pragmatic, realist political approach is needed, and that one must not resign oneself to the proposals of the European elite, which he sees as focused on managing the stagnation and decline expected in the coming decades. He believes these forces hold that deeper layers of society and grassroots community initiatives must be strengthened, and that this is something that must receive greater attention in the future. In his view, the experience of the past period is that government work was so heavily focused on crisis management — with the central aim of ensuring that people would not bear the cost of economic crises — that insufficient attention was paid to this area. he stated.

The economy requires new solutions, and we must also develop in this regard. But this requires a new vision. It is not enough to say that what we have already achieved can be protected—even if that in itself is a significant political accomplishment. People expect more than that,

– he added.

What Happened In Other Countries?

According to the prime minister’s political director, voters in other countries quickly grew tired of the “neither here nor there” solutions offered by centrists, of left-wing pressure, of the sense that at the end of the day everything else mattered more than their own problems, and of always having to understand why the new party they had elevated failed to achieve its goals—and why it was never the fault of their own politicians but always someone else’s. He stated that

by that point, a renewed patriotic side must be ready in Hungary — one that has a strategy, is bold and outspoken, battle-tested yet composed, innovative in its solutions, deeply familiar with the country, and faithful to the principle that in every conflict, Hungary comes first.

He added that if the demand for such a policy once again takes hold among the majority of people, “then our time can come again.”

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, PM Orban’s political director, at the 2026 CPAC Hungary event on March 21, 2026 (Photo: Noemi Bruzak/MTI)

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