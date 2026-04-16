Budapest Airport Rolls Out European-Standard Upgrade

According to the operator, the AMS PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility) dispatch center has been renovated as a joint project between Budapest Airport and Airport Medical Service (AMS). The modernization was necessary due to the rapidly growing demand for assistance services, which increasingly requires higher levels of coordination and infrastructure. The dispatch room now provides a modern and efficient working environment for professionals responsible for operational coordination, AIRportal.hu reported.

The dispatch center is an outstanding development at the European level. Photo: Zoltan Vemi

Dispatch Center Upgrade Was Necessary Step

The development is closely linked to one of the most significant professional advances in AMS PRM services: the successful rollout of the Ozion PRM Management software. As of a few days ago, the handling of affected passengers has been carried out exclusively in the new system. The innovative solution optimizes workflows, improves transparency and response times, and is considered an outstanding development at the European level.

As part of the new operating model, all staff assisting passengers with reduced mobility now use PDA devices, enabling real-time data processing and task tracking. As a result, the role of telephone and radio communication has been significantly reduced, leading to more efficient, safer, and more accurate coordination. The operator emphasized that the dispatch center renovation was therefore not only an infrastructural but also a technological necessity.

It was also highlighted that a key element in improving the quality of PRM services is the creation of a fully EU-compliant waiting area in the departure hall of Terminal 2A at Budapest Airport. The reception desk located there is operated by the AMS PRM service and has received exclusively positive feedback from passengers. The comfortable, well-organized environment and professional service significantly enhance the passenger experience.

The developments will continue in the near future: a similar high-standard waiting area and reception point for passengers with reduced mobility will also be established at Terminal 2B, further strengthening the airport's inclusive and passenger-oriented operations, the statement added.