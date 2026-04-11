At a political rally in the town, the Hungary's foreign minister said that the war in Ukraine broke out four years ago, and since then, every single day, “they have been trying to force on us what we do not want. They want to drag us into this war, they want us to send soldiers, hand over Hungarians’ money, and agree to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.”
Hungary FM: As Long As We Have A National Gov't, We Will Not Go To War, And Hungarians’ Money Will Not Be Sent To Ukraine + Video
As long as there is a sovereign national government, Hungary will not go to war, Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine, and Ukrainians will not enter the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Szerencs on Friday.
That is why we say: only over our dead bodies. As long as we are here, as long as there is a sovereign national government, you can be absolutely certain that we will not go to war,
– he said, adding that Hungary has nothing to do with this war.
We bear no responsibility whatsoever, no one has attacked us. We have not asked anyone to defend us; no one has to fight for us or on our behalf,
– he said. “It is not the Ukrainians who must protect us; we are members of NATO, the world’s largest and strongest military alliance, and NATO will protect us.”
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We owe the Ukrainians nothing, but the problem is that in Brussels a decision has been made to drag the entire European continent into war. They have decided that soldiers must be sent,
– he said.
The minister noted that the European People’s Party is the largest political family in Europe, and the Tisza Party belongs to it. He said the party family’s leader had expressed a desire to send soldiers to Ukraine under EU flags.
As long as we are in government, Hungarians, Hungarian young people, will not be sent to Ukraine, no one will be conscripted to the Ukrainian front; we will not give our people,
– he stressed. Mr. Szijjarto pointed out that Brussels has sent 193 billion euros to Ukraine for the war over the past four years. By contrast, Hungary has received one-third of that amount over 22 years. In his view, this shows that the war has become a business model in Ukraine, where some benefit more from war than they would from peace.
Ukraine is receiving far more money from the EU than its economy could produce, so let us be very clear: war will not be financed from Hungarians’ money,
– he said. The minister stressed that Hungarians’ money belongs in Hungary, and should be used to develop Szerencs and the surrounding Takta region, not to sustain a Ukrainian wartime elite. He added that Ukraine’s EU accession would also bring the war into the bloc.
We do not want European countries to go to war with the Russians. We do not want NATO member states to clash with Russia, because if that happens, World War III will break out, and we do not want a world war,
– he said. Mr. Szijjarto said all of this defines what is at stake in Hungary’s parliamentary election: whether Hungary will go to war; whether Hungarians can be sent to fight in Ukraine; whether Hungarians’ money can be sent to Ukraine; and whether Ukraine - along with its war - can enter the EU.
This will be decided by the Hungarian parliamentary election. Because if we remain in power, if we govern, Hungary will not go to war, Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine, and Ukrainians will not enter the European Union,
– he said, adding that this is diametrically opposed to Ukraine’s interests.
The election on Sunday will be decisive both for Hungary and for Ukraine, which is why they want to influence the outcome from abroad,
– Mr. Szijjarto said.
More aggressive, more serious and more shameless foreign intelligence interference operations are underway than ever before in order to bring the Tisza Party to power,
– he said. He added that the Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis cannot accept that Hungary has a pro-peace, nationally based, successful patriotic government. According to Mr. Szijjarto, Brussels cannot accept that its policies on war, migration and gender cannot be imposed on Hungary, while Berlin struggles to accept that a small Central European country pursues its own national interests.
And in Kyiv, they cannot accept that there is a government that stands up for itself, does not hand over its citizens’ money, and does not go to war,
– he said. He stressed that the country’s achievements could be lost in an instant if “we entrust this country to a zero-experience adventurer.”
Amid these international conditions such zero-experience individuals would be eaten for breakfast, my friends, which is why we must not allow it,
– he added.
FM Szijjarto also emphasized that if cheap Russian energy were taken away, everyone could go home, look at their utility bills, multiply them by three, and that would be the final sum.
We are not fighting for cheap Russian energy because it is Russian or because of Putin, but because it is cheap,
– he explained.
He added that there is no reason to force Hungarians to purchase energy at higher prices than they currently do. Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary’s success and security now depend on maintaining good relations simultaneously with the four major global political centers that influence Central Europe.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he said, is currently the only political leader in Europe who can maintain good relations simultaneously with the presidents of the United States, Russia, China and Turkey. “That is why we must keep him in this position.
Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
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