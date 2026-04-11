Hungary FM: As Long As We Have A National Gov't, We Will Not Go To War, And Hungarians’ Money Will Not Be Sent To Ukraine + Video

We owe the Ukrainians nothing, but the problem is that in Brussels a decision has been made to drag the entire European continent into war. They have decided that soldiers must be sent,

– he said.

The minister noted that the European People’s Party is the largest political family in Europe, and the Tisza Party belongs to it. He said the party family’s leader had expressed a desire to send soldiers to Ukraine under EU flags.

As long as we are in government, Hungarians, Hungarian young people, will not be sent to Ukraine, no one will be conscripted to the Ukrainian front; we will not give our people,

– he stressed. Mr. Szijjarto pointed out that Brussels has sent 193 billion euros to Ukraine for the war over the past four years. By contrast, Hungary has received one-third of that amount over 22 years. In his view, this shows that the war has become a business model in Ukraine, where some benefit more from war than they would from peace.

Ukraine is receiving far more money from the EU than its economy could produce, so let us be very clear: war will not be financed from Hungarians’ money,

– he said. The minister stressed that Hungarians’ money belongs in Hungary, and should be used to develop Szerencs and the surrounding Takta region, not to sustain a Ukrainian wartime elite. He added that Ukraine’s EU accession would also bring the war into the bloc.

We do not want European countries to go to war with the Russians. We do not want NATO member states to clash with Russia, because if that happens, World War III will break out, and we do not want a world war,

– he said. Mr. Szijjarto said all of this defines what is at stake in Hungary’s parliamentary election: whether Hungary will go to war; whether Hungarians can be sent to fight in Ukraine; whether Hungarians’ money can be sent to Ukraine; and whether Ukraine - along with its war - can enter the EU.

This will be decided by the Hungarian parliamentary election. Because if we remain in power, if we govern, Hungary will not go to war, Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine, and Ukrainians will not enter the European Union,

– he said, adding that this is diametrically opposed to Ukraine’s interests.

The election on Sunday will be decisive both for Hungary and for Ukraine, which is why they want to influence the outcome from abroad,

– Mr. Szijjarto said.

More aggressive, more serious and more shameless foreign intelligence interference operations are underway than ever before in order to bring the Tisza Party to power,

– he said. He added that the Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis cannot accept that Hungary has a pro-peace, nationally based, successful patriotic government. According to Mr. Szijjarto, Brussels cannot accept that its policies on war, migration and gender cannot be imposed on Hungary, while Berlin struggles to accept that a small Central European country pursues its own national interests.

And in Kyiv, they cannot accept that there is a government that stands up for itself, does not hand over its citizens’ money, and does not go to war,

– he said. He stressed that the country’s achievements could be lost in an instant if “we entrust this country to a zero-experience adventurer.”

Amid these international conditions such zero-experience individuals would be eaten for breakfast, my friends, which is why we must not allow it,

– he added.