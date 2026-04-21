Following Tisza’s parliamentary group meeting on Monday, Peter Magyar named seven prospective ministers, one of whom is Anita Orban. The would-be head of the foreign ministry, who comes from the globalist sphere, has held important positions at two major organizations that are part of George Soros’s network.

In The Same Body As Bajnai

Until January of this year, the prospective foreign minister was a member of the council of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), appearing in that role before emerging as Tisza’s foreign policy expert. On the council, she served alongside figures such as Alexander Soros, son of the billionaire, former left-wing prime minister Gordon Bajnai, and David Koranyi, head of Action for Democracy, known from the “rolling dollars” scandal. The other such organization is one of the best-known Atlanticist-globalist security policy institutes, Globsec, where Anita Orban also served for years as a board member. There, too, she worked alongside Mr. Bajnai and Mr. Koranyi.

The LNG Lobbyist

The former journalist has also worked in the energy industry: between 2015 and 2020 she was active in the American liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, first at Cheniere and later at Tellurian, where she was responsible for markets in Central Europe, Southeast Asia, and North Africa. However, even well before holding these positions, she had advocated replacing Russian gas with the significantly more expensive American alternative in Europe. For example, in a 2012 opinion piece published by The Washington Post, she argued that the United States had an opportunity to become a key player in global natural gas exports and to strengthen its ties with the Visegrad Four. In 2009, she told the Ukrainian-language edition of Radio Free Europe that the then-planned South Stream gas pipeline would tie Central Europe to Russian gas indefinitely. It is worth recalling that Gazprom’s project bypassing Ukraine ultimately faltered due to legislation in Brussels; instead, TurkStream was built, also circumventing EU objections.