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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
szijjártó péterVálasztás 2026orbán viktorlázár jános
magyar

PM Orban: Only We Can Build the Future, Because We Firmly Believe in the Power of Love and Solidarity + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, delivered a speech at the Budapest campaign-closing event of Fidesz-KDNP.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 12. 13:35
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We must show how strong the right wing is in Budapest as well,” Viktor Orban said at the campaign closing event of Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) in the capital. He also shared a video from the opening moments of the event on his social media page.

Referring to his nationwide tour, the prime minister emphasized that at every stop he experienced that the governing parties are on track for victory.

We will achieve a victory that will surprise everyone, perhaps even ourselves,

he added. Viktor Orban noted that the campaign does not end now, but tomorrow at 7 p.m., and thanked the activists for their dedicated work.

Hungarians understand what is at stake

It is important to make clear what the choices are and what consequences each decision carries. Viktor Orban said that Hungarian citizens understand what is at stake in this election: peace. He added, “we will not give our children to Ukraine. We will not give our money or our weapons.” He stated that after the election, Hungary will be the safest country in Europe. He also said they will break Volodymyr Zelensky’s oil blockade imposed on Hungary.

For the oil blockade, the response will be a loan blockade, and we will win this battle,

he said.

He said that “we must answer to our conscience. When Ukraine was attacked, Hungary let everyone in. We gave them shelter, food, jobs, and opened Ukrainian-language schools, while they are closing Hungarian schools in Transcarpathia one after another. But we will not give our children, and we will not ruin ourselves for them.”

Fidesz kampányzáró választás kampány Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication

The prime minister said that “six months ago also we were the majority, we were just silent because we were intimidated but only in the digital space.” He explained that the goal of the campaign was to turn the silent majority into a vocal majority.

Western intelligence services in the campaign

One of the new elements of this campaign was the unprecedented presence of Western intelligence services, the prime minister highlighted.

We are important because we have proven that it can be done differently, that there is another path than the one taken by Brussels. We can protect our country and our borders,

Viktor Orban said. He added that Hungary has also become important because the country has shown that it is possible to stay out of the conflict and the bloodshed in Ukraine.

“We Hungarians must not take part in this war under any circumstances,” he stated, adding that Hungary has shown that the path of peace is viable.

The campaign was also useful in allowing competing sides to show their true faces, he said, adding that only Fidesz–KDNP can build the future, because this political community firmly believes in the power of love and solidarity.

“It may be that our gathering is more restrained, as we cannot offer such provocative parties [like the opposition],” he said. Viktor Orban added that “the United States has made it clear that it supports us. This is important because the United States has the strongest military force in NATO, so our security is guaranteed. However, it pains us what the West has become.” He added that “the West is not equal to Brussels. In the United States, Republicans are fighting the same battles as we are here in Europe. The nonsense about the Russians was swept aside by the Americans with a single statement.”

Unfair four years

The prime minister also said that “the past four years have been extremely unfair. We did not start the war, we did not introduce the sanctions. Yet we have had to pay the price for them. The question was how the Hungarian nation responds to this unfairness.” He emphasized that “we have not given up any of our goals. Even with 1 percent growth, we increased the minimum wage by 11 percent.”

Fidesz kampányzáró választás kampány Szijjártó Péter
Photo: Attila Polyak

The government restored the 13th-month pension and began introducing a 14th-month pension. They doubled family tax reliefs, and mothers with at least two children became exempt from paying income tax. Even under these circumstances, jobs were preserved.

Unfair years may lie ahead. The question is whether we will be able to achieve the Hungarian nation’s most important objective in such a situation, which is to stay out of the war,

 Viktor Orban stated, adding that staying out requires three million votes and national unity.

“If everyone whose shared passion is Hungary goes to vote and brings others with them, we will have three million votes,” he said. He added that it is a false claim and a lie that young people are against the government.

If someone wants to rebel today, they must rebel with us against the globalists and the Brusselites,

he emphasized.

Speaking about young people, he said they do not pay income tax, women under 30 do not pay taxes if they have at least one child; there are student loans to study and worker loans to work. He added that all of this was made possible by their parents. The question, he said, is timing.

In an age of danger, Hungary faces serious challenges, and overcoming them requires knowledge, experience, and routine. This is no time for experimenting; we must protect and safeguard what we have. In his view, Hungary needs a safe choice today, and Fidesz, with its experience, is that safe choice.

The prime minister thanked God for helping Hungary over the past 16 years and thanked those present for their support. He said there is no campaign silence: people should do as he will:  get up early, vote quickly, and then mobilize others.

Before Viktor Orban, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and L Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar also delivered speeches at the rally.

As is known, the three leading Fidesz politicians arrived in Budapest after a full day of intensive campaigning. During the final push, Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked Fidesz supporters and candidates to shake hands with one million Hungarians 

and tell them that Hungary needs peace and security.

In this spirit, Viktor Orban himself toured the country together with Peter Szijjarto and Janos Lazar.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, at the Szekesfehervar stop of his nationwide tour (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of  Communication/Akos Kaiser)

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