PM Orban: Only We Can Build the Future, Because We Firmly Believe in the Power of Love and Solidarity + Video

“We must show how strong the right wing is in Budapest as well,” Viktor Orban said at the campaign closing event of Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) in the capital. He also shared a video from the opening moments of the event on his social media page.

Referring to his nationwide tour, the prime minister emphasized that at every stop he experienced that the governing parties are on track for victory.

We will achieve a victory that will surprise everyone, perhaps even ourselves,

he added. Viktor Orban noted that the campaign does not end now, but tomorrow at 7 p.m., and thanked the activists for their dedicated work.

Hungarians understand what is at stake

It is important to make clear what the choices are and what consequences each decision carries. Viktor Orban said that Hungarian citizens understand what is at stake in this election: peace. He added, “we will not give our children to Ukraine. We will not give our money or our weapons.” He stated that after the election, Hungary will be the safest country in Europe. He also said they will break Volodymyr Zelensky’s oil blockade imposed on Hungary.

For the oil blockade, the response will be a loan blockade, and we will win this battle,

he said.

He said that “we must answer to our conscience. When Ukraine was attacked, Hungary let everyone in. We gave them shelter, food, jobs, and opened Ukrainian-language schools, while they are closing Hungarian schools in Transcarpathia one after another. But we will not give our children, and we will not ruin ourselves for them.”

Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication

The prime minister said that “six months ago also we were the majority, we were just silent because we were intimidated but only in the digital space.” He explained that the goal of the campaign was to turn the silent majority into a vocal majority.

Western intelligence services in the campaign

One of the new elements of this campaign was the unprecedented presence of Western intelligence services, the prime minister highlighted.

We are important because we have proven that it can be done differently, that there is another path than the one taken by Brussels. We can protect our country and our borders,

Viktor Orban said. He added that Hungary has also become important because the country has shown that it is possible to stay out of the conflict and the bloodshed in Ukraine.