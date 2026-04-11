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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárás
magyar

PM Orban: We Are The Loud Majority, Let’s Go, Fidesz!

Once again, a massive crowd gathered to listen to PM Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 11. 14:58
Crowds await PM Orban on his nationwide tour in Szekesfehervar (Photo: PM's Communications Department)
Crowds await PM Orban on his nationwide tour in Szekesfehervar (Photo: PM's Communications Department)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban delivered a speech at the penultimate stop of his nationwide tour in Szekesfehervar, where a massive crowd once again gathered to listen to his speech.

I once asked Arnold Schwarzenegger how many push-ups he could do; he said he only starts counting when it begins to hurt. The campaign is like that,

– Viktor Orban pointed out. He added that Szekesfehervar has always brought them good luck, just as it did before the previous election.

The prime minister asked those gathered to support Tamas Vargha and Gabor Toro on Sunday. He said he needed them in Parliament, adding that difficult years lie ahead for Hungary, so brave and loyal supporters of the government are required.

Three million votes will be needed on Sunday evening, and we will also need Hungarians beyond the borders,

– Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that those living beyond Hungary’s borders also stand to lose a great deal in this election.

“We have made significant progress in the reunification of the nation since 2010,” he emphasized. He added that Hungarians beyond the borders are also needed, as sometimes national consciousness wavers, which is evident from the fact that there are parties campaigning against them, but they always hold the nation together.

The campaign is always an opportunity for us to come together,

– PM Orban said. He added that it is also clear from this that Szekesfehervar is a city of culture, since supporters of Tisza are not heckling during the Fidesz–KDNP  rally.

Székesfehérvár országjárás Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Kaiser Akos

– “The campaign is especially important for us. In the digital space, before the Peace March, we were intimidated and attacked. Even then we were more numerous, but we were silent. Now, however, since the Peace March, we are the loud majority,” the prime minister said. He emphasized that one benefit of the campaign was that it made clear to everyone what is at stake in the election.

“In 2022, at the election, we made a pact in which we promised to keep Hungary out of the war. And we kept that promise. Now we need national unity. If we are given trust, we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into the war,” Viktor Orban stressed.

PM Orban also described the “plundering” of Hungarians as one of the stakes of the election. He highlighted that one tool for this would be involving Hungary in financing Ukraine through various loan agreements.

– “These loans will never be repaid by Ukraine,” the prime minister stated. He said that, in addition to the 90 billion loan currently on the European Union’s table, there is also an 800 billion one that would indebt Europeans—including Hungarians—for generations.

– The second trick they want to use to strip us is to disconnect us from cheap energy.

Hungarians typically pay about 250,000 forints annually for utilities, while in other European countries it is around one million forints, the prime minister warned. He added that this is precisely why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline and does not intend to reopen it, and why he wants the Ukraine-friendly Tisza party to govern.

Székesfehérvár országjárás Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Kaiser Akos

– “So far, we have taken 15 trillion forints from multinationals, and this is what funds, among other things, family support. It is no coincidence that representatives of these multinationals are now sitting with our opponents, who would take this money back,” the prime minister said, identifying this as the third tool for “pocketing” Hungarians.

One experience of this campaign is that people feel the past four years have been unfair—they have worked hard, and we should not be at this point, but the war is blocking the economy,

– Viktor Orban pointed out. He added that “we must value what we have achieved despite the headwinds, and Hungarians are proud of their country and their performance.”

– “I am also proud that in difficult times the government did not start making excuses but persevered and protected families,” he emphasized. He added that when it comes to family policy, the plan in Hungary is that those who have children should live at the same standard as those without children. “If there are children, there is a future; if there are no children, there is no future,” the prime minister stressed.

Hungary is a country where anyone who wants to work can work,

–  the prime minister said. He added that the campaign also showed that no country can be built on hatred.

Székesfehérvár országjárás
Photo: PM's Communications Department 

– “We, the civic, national, Christian people, continue to believe in the power of unity,” Viktor Orban said. He added that he is looking forward to Sunday’s election with the best hopes.

If we know ourselves, our country, and our people well, then I must say that Hungarians will vote for security,

– PM Orban added. He stated that there is nothing wrong with someone entering politics and wanting to become prime minister, but in his view, now is not the time for newcomers to take over the country’s leadership.

He then asked everyone to work for victory in the coming days. “In 2002, we said everyone should bring one more person. Now we say: everyone should bring everyone,” Viktor Orban stated. He emphasized that that three million votes are needed to keep Hungary out of the war.

– "If there is national unity, we can keep our country out of the war,” Viktor Orban stressed.

For Hungary to stand its ground, we need exactly what they attack us for. They say we have been in power too long, but Hungary needs experienced leaders, and only Fidesz–KDNP can provide that,

 – Viktor Orban stressed.

–  “When we have to make difficult decisions, we need people who support us, and we have had such support in recent years. I am grateful that with their encouragement and support they helped us through these years,” the prime minister emphasized.

Székesfehérvár országjárás
Photo: Fejer Megyei Hírlap/ Gabor Feher 

At the beginning of the event, the host, the mayor of Szekesfehervar, greeted those gathered.

It is our fine tradition to meet in this city every Friday before elections,

Andras Cser-Palkovics stated. The mayor of Szekesfehervar pointed out that those present belong to a community and know how they will vote on Sunday, but there are others who are still undecided and will weigh their options after this event.

According to the mayor, there are three arguments in favor of Fidesz: first, it is a real and genuine community, formed for something rather than against something, and it is good to belong to it. Second, Fidesz candidates are true local patriots who work together to solve people’s problems. His third argument was that Tamas Vargha and Gabor Toro are the safe choice.

“We have done a lot in recent years; this has been a joint effort, and it must continue in the coming years,” Andras Cser-Palkovics emphasized. He added that

there is still work to be done before the election, and everyone must be convinced that Fidesz is the safe choice.

At the event, Gabor Toro, the parliamentary candidate for the region, highlighted that “even from the unprecedented crowd it is clear: Fidesz is the safe choice.”

The politician said that now is the chance to show that on April 12 they will stand up for their country.

We can prove that this is 'no land' for Brusseliltes or figures like Peter Magyar, supported by Zelensky,

– Gabor Toro emphasized. He added that the achievements of the past 16 years must be protected and that hatred and violence must be curbed.

– “A promise is only good if it turns to stone. What the government has undertaken, it has fulfilled,” Mr. Toro said.

Székesfehérvár országjárás
Balint Pasztor (Photo: Fejér Megyei Hírlap / Feher Gabor)

– “I would like to thank Viktor Orban for inviting me to be here today,” Balint Pasztor said. The president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians and a member of the Serbian parliament said that Szekesfehervar is the city of kings, the city of King Saint Stephen, and just as he did not allow foreigners to decide what was best for Hungary, neither does Viktor Orban.

In Vojvodina, we have experienced what war is. The fact that people in Hungary have not experienced this is thanks solely to Viktor Orban and the national government. If we want to stay out of the war, then on Sunday we must vote for Viktor Orban and Fidesz,

– he emphasized. He added that migration has also been experienced in Vojvodina, and the fact that it has not caused problems in Hungary is likewise due to Viktor Orban and the national government.

We cannot allow hordes of migrants to iniundate Hungary,

– he warned.

– “There are those who question the citizenship of Hungarians beyond the borders, saying we do not pay taxes, but in past decades we have paid with our blood. We cannot allow a wedge to be driven between Hungarians beyond the borders and those in the mother country,” he said. People in Hungary should be proud of the national government and Viktor Orban, as they have introduced unique family support measures that must be preserved in the future, Balint Pasztor pointed out. He asked everyone to tell their acquaintances before the election that if they want a proud Hungarian nation, they should vote for Viktor Orban and Fidesz.

“These are difficult times in Europe, so it is not only Hungary’s interest but that of the entire continent to have someone in Brussels who will not allow European people, including Hungarians, to be led to ruin,” Balint Pasztor emphasized, adding: “We live in times when common sense, a steady hand, and experience are needed. That is why everyone should vote for Viktor Orban, because he is the safe choice.”

Székesfehérvár országjárás
Photo: Fejér Megyei Hírlap / Gabor Feher 

At the Szekesfehervar stop of PM Orban’s nationwide tour, Tamas Vargha, the representative of Fejer County’s 1st constituency, emphasized:

We are living in historic times, marked by successive wars, challenges, and hardships.

He added that unity is needed to steer Hungary in the right direction.

– “An inexperienced person, familiar only with different, Brussels rules, would endanger the ship of our city,” Mr. Vargha said. He added that the achievements so far are not enough, as the anger of the Tisza Party cannot be stopped by any accomplishments.

We must do everything we can to continue building Szekesfehervar, our shared home,

–  the candidate said. He asked for the support of the people of Szekesfehervar so he can continue the city-building work of the past decade.

– “After the election, we must extend our hand to those who now wish shackles and death upon us. Because building can only be done together, in unity,” Tamas Vargha said.

We are close to the finish line, but before that, come, let’s meet today at 6 p.m. in Szekesfehervar,

– PM Orban wrote on his social media.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban at a stop of his nationwide tour in Szekesfehervar (Photo: Fejer Megyei Hirlap / Gabor Feher)


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