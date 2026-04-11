PM Orban: We Are The Loud Majority, Let’s Go, Fidesz!

Viktor Orban delivered a speech at the penultimate stop of his nationwide tour in Szekesfehervar, where a massive crowd once again gathered to listen to his speech.

I once asked Arnold Schwarzenegger how many push-ups he could do; he said he only starts counting when it begins to hurt. The campaign is like that,

– Viktor Orban pointed out. He added that Szekesfehervar has always brought them good luck, just as it did before the previous election.

The prime minister asked those gathered to support Tamas Vargha and Gabor Toro on Sunday. He said he needed them in Parliament, adding that difficult years lie ahead for Hungary, so brave and loyal supporters of the government are required.

Three million votes will be needed on Sunday evening, and we will also need Hungarians beyond the borders,

– Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that those living beyond Hungary’s borders also stand to lose a great deal in this election.

“We have made significant progress in the reunification of the nation since 2010,” he emphasized. He added that Hungarians beyond the borders are also needed, as sometimes national consciousness wavers, which is evident from the fact that there are parties campaigning against them, but they always hold the nation together.

The campaign is always an opportunity for us to come together,

– PM Orban said. He added that it is also clear from this that Szekesfehervar is a city of culture, since supporters of Tisza are not heckling during the Fidesz–KDNP rally.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Kaiser Akos

– “The campaign is especially important for us. In the digital space, before the Peace March, we were intimidated and attacked. Even then we were more numerous, but we were silent. Now, however, since the Peace March, we are the loud majority,” the prime minister said. He emphasized that one benefit of the campaign was that it made clear to everyone what is at stake in the election.

“In 2022, at the election, we made a pact in which we promised to keep Hungary out of the war. And we kept that promise. Now we need national unity. If we are given trust, we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into the war,” Viktor Orban stressed.

PM Orban also described the “plundering” of Hungarians as one of the stakes of the election. He highlighted that one tool for this would be involving Hungary in financing Ukraine through various loan agreements.

– “These loans will never be repaid by Ukraine,” the prime minister stated. He said that, in addition to the 90 billion loan currently on the European Union’s table, there is also an 800 billion one that would indebt Europeans—including Hungarians—for generations.

– The second trick they want to use to strip us is to disconnect us from cheap energy.

Hungarians typically pay about 250,000 forints annually for utilities, while in other European countries it is around one million forints, the prime minister warned. He added that this is precisely why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline and does not intend to reopen it, and why he wants the Ukraine-friendly Tisza party to govern.