Robbantássorozat Kijevben, Oroszország tagad

❗🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 - Kyiv authorities have confirmed that the city was subjected to a massive raid by Russian kamikaze UAVs.



In the video you can see the Geranium-2 UAV approaching its target, as well as an explosion at an electrical substation, which led to a blackout in several areas of