A metoo-elmebaj szintet lépett

40 years ago, on 5 Oct.1979, during the festivities of the 30 years of the #DDR, a socialist fraternal kiss between Leonid #Brezhnev & Erich #Honecker became iconic, by photographer Regis Bossu. "The Kiss" then became in 1990 a famous painting by Dmitri Vrubel on the #Berlin Wall pic.twitter.com/Q0HDXOr6zz