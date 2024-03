Luke Littler kilencnyilasa a Pikachu-balhé után + videó

LITTLER IS INTO THE FINAL! ☢️



On his European Tour debut, Luke Littler is in the FINAL! 🤯



He brilliantly defeats Ricardo Pietreczko 7-3 with a massive 104 average, can he go all the way here in Wieze?



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 | #ET1 SF pic.twitter.com/lkmCDYtZCh