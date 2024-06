Nocsak, mit hozott Tbilisziből a motoros ételfutár az Eb-re a válogatottnak! + videó

🇬🇪Shadiman Kharshiladze a delivery driver for Wolt accepted a formal order from Germany and delivered the Georgian flag all the way from Tbilisi to Düsseldorf!🛵➡️🇩🇪



Went through 7 countries and covered around 4,000km on a moped!🇬🇪🇹🇷🇧🇬🇷🇸🇭🇺🇦🇹🇩🇪



An absolute legend of a man! pic.twitter.com/CUMFcvVdQW