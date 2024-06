Ukrajna még egyszer becsempészte a háborút a labdarúgó Eb-re + videó

At today’s #EURO2024 Ukraine-Belgium match, 🇺🇦fans displayed a portrait of Nazariy Hryntsevich, a fallen soldier and football fan. He was only 21.



A banner is composed of portraits of other 182 fallen 🇺🇦soldiers who were also football fans. The caption says “Peace has a price”. pic.twitter.com/R4ITp3pQj0