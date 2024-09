Nem csak Szoboszlai, volt még „magyar” BL-gól, áradozik a futballvilág + videó

🟢🇸🇪 Viktor Gyökeres scores on his first Champions League game ever!



9 goals, 3 assists in 7 games with Sporting.



12 goals, 5 assists in 9 games for club and country.



The Swedish striker provided a goal contribution in every game this season…



…absolute machine. 🤖✨ pic.twitter.com/WXMYQWoVe7