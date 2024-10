Szoboszlai hihetetlen osztályzatokat kapott, Liverpool is leborul előtte + videó

Dominik Szoboszlai's numbers for Hungary against Bosnia and Herzegovina:



- 2 goals

- 2 chances created

- 7 ball recoveries

- 7 duels won

- 4 successful dribbles

- 6 passes into final third

- 100% tackles won



Leading his country by example 🇭🇺