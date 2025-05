Verstappen titokban, álnéven egy Ferrarit tesztelt

Max Verstappen is running a Ferrari 296 GT3 in todays official NLS test on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. He tried to stay unnoticed using the name "Franz Hermann" on his car. We've got some pics and infos.



AMuS exclusive (in German): https://t.co/hnxUvdEYVC pic.twitter.com/Rf1u1mpVdS