Szoboszlai Dominik a fotójával topsztori lett a Liverpool honlapján + videó

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary today:



- 1 goal

- Most passes completed (74)

- Most recoveries (10)

- Most chances created (7)

- Most dribbles completed (2)

- 8/11 accurate long balls

- 6 key passes



