Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

The left wing, led by (Hungary's former PM) Ferenc Gyurcsany, is now taking a pro-war stance, even though people expect efforts towards peace, Janos Zila added.

The analyst recalled that when the second Gyurcsany government was formed on 9 June 2006, the public was not yet aware of the politician's so-called "Oszod speech" delivered at the end of the year. However, on the very next day, Ferenc Gyurcsany announced an austerity package. This was the exact opposite of the pledges with which he secured his election victory, because he promised tax cuts, Mr Zila said.