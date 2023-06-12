Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

What followed was tax- and utility bill hikes. The price of gas, for example, was raised by 30%, a new tax was introduced for businesses, and social security contributions were also increased, Janos Zila recalled. This came as a wake-up call to many, he said, as voters were expecting a positive announcement then. Ferenc Gyurcsany's party tricked the voters, they did not tell people about the situation that they'd put the country in, the analyst added.
Although the infamous Oszod speech was only made public in September, the austerity measures had already caused the support for the second Gyurcsany government and the popularity of the ruling Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) to plummet, and the Liberal SZDSZ party to disappear, he pointed out. The dwindling support caused frustration for the left, he noted.
Then, when discontent flared up over the speech and people took to the streets, the response was a crackdown and police terror by order of the prime minister, he said. Support for the left has remained low ever since, so frustration remains, as evidenced by the fact that recent protests have repeatedly turned violent, Mr Zila said.
The rejection of the Left has been stable ever since, and they cannot get out of this spiral, the analyst added. In fact, they are exacerbating their plight by turning their back on people on key issues. "For example, they support the migrant quota and they support the war," he added.