Először szólalt meg a Wagner-vezér a lázadás óta

magyar

Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

At dawn on Monday, Subotica residents woke up to the sound of gunshots, instead of the crowing of roosters. Locals living around the border have reported several gunshots in the early hours of the morning. Migrants began shooting in the forest and those living in the area reported on social media that clashes could be heard again from deep within the nearby bushes, by the Hungarian border fence. One of them even uploaded a video. 

Local  residents say they saw several ambulances speeding towards the forest early on Monday, but it is not yet officially known how many people were injured, or if there were any fatalities. 

In recent weeks, there has been a renewed spate of clashes between illegal migrants. After such incidents, authorities always deploy large numbers of police and gendarmerie units to the scenes, but this type of heightened policing would only last a few days, because the gangs will return, keeping local residents in fear. 

As outrage grows, people are asking what needs to happen for the authorities to put an end to such violence. When contacted by Magyar Nemzet, several local Subotica residents have explained that

they no longer dare to venture out into the forest.

However, many have no choice, because they live in the immediate vicinity. They say that the measures introduced by the authorities are in vain, because so long as the taxis continue to transport the migrants to the forest, crime and criminal activity will continue on a daily basis. Illegal migrants are also a regular occurrence in downtown Subotica. They are seen sitting on benches or shopping in the malls before heading back towards the border fence.

Uniforms in the forest. Source: Serb Police 

Meanwhile, police carried out another large-scale operation on Sunday, this time in the village of Nagykikinda. Officials from Serbia's interior ministry found 43 illegal migrants, who were transported back to reception centers. According to the ministry statement, officers found two automatic rifles, 28 rounds of ammunition and camouflage uniforms on the migrants after searching the area.

Ammunition found on migrants. Source: Serb Police 

Authorities detained an Afghan citizen on suspicion of illegal production and possession of weapons and explosives. He faces criminal proceedings and his case was referred to the basic Prosecutor's Office in Zenta.

 

Cover photo: Guns confiscated from migrants, in Serbia (Sources: Serb Police)

 

Ajánló

Pressman, a patron of LGBTQ community + video

Pressman, a patron of LGBTQ community + video

After the US, David Pressman is fighting for the recognition of sexual minorities in Hungary.
"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

The EU is coming up with impossible ideas to maintain the impression that it can handle illegal migration.
FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss new aid for Ukraine.
EU: There's no solution to migration

EU: There's no solution to migration

Overall, the immigration strategy of Western European countries has failed.
Left's foreign financing draws more than legal sanctions

Left's foreign financing draws more than legal sanctions

Voters have also condemned illegal campaign financing.
Has Brussels given EU states' development funds to Ukraine?

Has Brussels given EU states' development funds to Ukraine?

According to MEP Tamas Deutsch, it should be clarified under what headings and how much money the European Commission has allocated to Ukraine in the first two and a half years of the current EU budget cycle, which began in 2021.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Svéd aggodalmak és amerikai rakéták

Értékelni tudnánk, ha az amerikai vezetés a sorozatos fenyegetések helyett egyszer már a szövetséges jogállásunk tapintható, pozitív jelét is adná.

