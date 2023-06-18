Huge controversy erupts over Muslim garment worn in French schools + video

Writer Florence Bergeaud-Blackler also commented on the issue on Twitter. It's noteworthy that the release of her book on the Muslim Brotherhood was postponed at the last minute by the Sorbonne University. The author was placed under police protection following the publication of the book in January after receiving several death threats.

In her post, Bergeaud-Blackler wrote that it is common not only in France but also in Belgium that some upper primary school girls do not wear clothes showing their bare arms even in the hottest weather. Covering the body in this way is an Islamic norm, not a habit, she pointed out.

It is therefore a question whether a school principal has the right to prohibit the wearing of the abaya inside an education establishment. As the number of students wearing abayas in schools in France has skyrocketed this year, Education Minister Pap Ndiaye convened a meeting of school district heads in early June to discuss the issue. According to Le Figaro newspaper, the minister called on the leaders of these institutions to be more rigorous about enforcing secularism. Pap Ndiaye said that attacks on secularism in educational institutions had increased and that a circular letter had been issued asking all institutions to strictly comply with its provisions.

The ministerial letter, dated 9 November, sets out a few guidelines, but above all, calls for the strict enforcement of the 2004 law in schools, the minister said, stressing the need to inform the students' families and to protect and train school staff, as well as to rely on a disciplinary council in the institutions if too much pressure is perceived in an educational establishment or in a town.

As far as the wearing of the abaya is concerned, the notice circulated to all schools by the ministry is clearly the guiding principle, the heads of institutions must decide whether it is religious attire and whether it violates the principle of secularism.

A body of six hundred people assists in this by giving advice by phone or even travel to a given school if they are faced with a problematic case. If the school's discussions with the family do not lead to appropriate outcomes, sanctions may even be imposed. Pap Ndiaye stated that by applying the provisions of the circular, they are working to mitigate attacks against secularism in French schools, emphasising that it is not only about wearing religious clothing and symbols. According to the minister, awareness-raising is also necessary, because the students must be convinced that secularism is good for them and serves their well-being.