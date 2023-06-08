Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

The 77th General Assembly of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) was held in the Vatican from May 22-25 this year, with the participation of Archbishops Csaba Ternyak of Eger, and Gyorgy Udvardy of Veszprem, as observers.

Pope Francis attended and spoke on two occasions, at the opening and closing of the Assembly, which took place with the exclusion of the general public.

Shortly before, the Hungarian participants revealed that the Holy Father had deviated from his scripted speech on 22 May, amending it with his own off-the-cuff commentary:

Return to the Christian values of Europe, as intended by its founding fathers! This is what Hungary is doing, and it is under attack for it.

Cover photo: Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, Vatican City, 24 May 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA-ANSA/Massimo Percossi)