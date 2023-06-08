időjárás 22°C Medárd 2023. június 8.
Medárd
2023. június 8.
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 1 órája
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

The Italian Bishops' Conference recently held its 77th General Assembly. On 22 May, the opening day of the event which took part with the exclusion of the press, Pope Francis departed from his scripted speech and brought up Hungary as an example before his audience. He emphasized that Hungary is not afraid to stand up for Christian values on which Europe is founded, for which it has come under all sorts of attacks.

The 77th General Assembly of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) was held in the Vatican from May 22-25 this year, with the participation of Archbishops Csaba Ternyak of Eger, and Gyorgy Udvardy of Veszprem, as observers.

Pope Francis attended and spoke on two occasions, at the opening and closing of the Assembly, which took place with the exclusion of the general public.

Shortly before, the Hungarian participants revealed that the Holy Father had deviated from his scripted speech on 22 May, amending it with his own off-the-cuff commentary:

Return to the Christian values of Europe, as intended by its founding fathers! This is what Hungary is doing, and it is under attack for it.

 

Cover photo: Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, Vatican City, 24 May 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA-ANSA/Massimo Percossi) 

Ajánló

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

There is a subtle, yet enormous difference between blowing up the dam, or the Nord Stream pipeline.
Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Firefighters in Budapest's 14th district pulled out a car submerged in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.
Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

The Wagner chief and Russia's military leadership continue to trade blows after the Russians allegedly hit combine harvesters, instead of tanks.
PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

What the government is making preparations for is near unprecedented in Europe.
Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

A new conflict came to the rescue of the US military industry after their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

According to a survey by Globsec, a security policy research network, Zelensky's popularity is on the decline in several countries in the CEE region.
Trócsányi László

Az egyetemi szabadság védelmében

Az Európai Bizottság diszkrecionális alapon hozott döntést az Erasmus-ügyben.

