"The resurgence of the debate on the migrant quota shows that the problem has not disappeared, but has merely been somewhat sidelined," the Nezopont Institute's director of analysis responded to our questions regarding the two-day EU Council summit. As already reported by Magyar Nemzet, no definitive conclusion was reached on the issue of migration at the end of the meeting. In fact, Hungary and Poland strongly advocated for a common position on effective migration and asylum policies that rest on the voluntary relocation and resettlement of migrants and that consider all forms of solidarity equally valid. The two countries also stressed that the EU pact should not serve as a potential factor for increasing illegal migration.

Mr Boros said the same players are still on both sides of the debate as before,

that is, those who want to stop illegal migration - such as Hungary and Poland - and the broadly understood left-liberal adherents that encourage it, which includes not only the Western European states that have been living in multicultural societies and the EU leadership in Brussels, but also the NGO and media networks financed by the Soros empire.

However, the analyst sees an important new development: an increasing number of governments are beginning to emphasize that controlling illegal migration must start primarily outside the European Union, i.e. at its source, and continue through more effective border protection.