Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája
Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

Attempts to amend the EU budget and the migration reform package were among the issues sparking heated debate at the two-day summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. Levente Bank Boros, director of analysis at the Nezopont Institute, told Magyar Nemzet that the clash is between, on the one side, those who oppose migration and on the other, by the left-liberal players and the Soros empire.

"The resurgence of the debate on the migrant quota shows that the problem has not disappeared, but has merely been somewhat sidelined," the Nezopont Institute's director of analysis responded to our questions regarding the two-day EU Council summit. As already reported by Magyar Nemzet, no definitive conclusion was reached on the issue of migration at the end of the meeting. In fact, Hungary and Poland strongly advocated for a common position on effective migration and asylum policies that rest on the voluntary relocation and resettlement of migrants and that consider all forms of solidarity equally valid. The two countries also stressed that the EU pact should not serve as a potential factor for increasing illegal migration.

Mr Boros said the same players are still on both sides of the debate as before,

 that is, those who want to stop illegal migration - such as Hungary and Poland - and the broadly understood left-liberal adherents that encourage it, which includes not only the Western European states that have been living in multicultural societies and the EU leadership in Brussels, but also the NGO and media networks financed by the Soros empire.

However, the analyst sees an important new development: an increasing number of governments are beginning to emphasize that controlling illegal migration must start primarily outside the European Union, i.e. at its source, and continue through more effective border protection.

The expert noted that Brussels's plan to amend the budget is also an unforeseen but logical consequence of the EU's ideological approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

Unconditional support for Ukraine and the continuation of the war has exhausted the EU budget, as well as individual member states, without visible results. Brussels and the pro-war member states, instead of admitting that the steps they have taken so far have proven to be ineffective, expect member states, including all citizens, to shoulder additional financial burdens,

he said, adding that this is an especially cynical attitude on their part, as they are withholding legitimately due EU funds on political grounds from the countries, whom they are now demanding further financial sacrifices from on the altar of war, Mr Boros stressed in response to our question.

According to Hungary's PM Viktor Orban, following the summit the bureaucrats can continue to exert pressure on and will try to "buy up" the votes of the member states for the next session in various ways.  "However, we will not give money for their pay raises while they demand the cancellation of our public utility reduction scheme, and we will not give more money to Ukraine until they account for the spending of the previous resources given, and we will not pay money on the interest charges of the loan, from which we have not seen even a penny," Mr Orban made clear in an interview with Hungarian public radio MR1, and then pointed out the importance of reaching a peace deal as soon as possible.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (second from right) on the second day of the two-day meeting of the EU member heads of state and government in Brussels on 30 June 2023 (Photo:MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )

Ajánló

Italy's PM satisfied with EU summit developments

Italy's PM satisfied with EU summit developments

It's important that the European Union pay attention to the masses arriving via the Mediterranean, Italy's prime minister says.
Still no agreement on migration at EU summit

Still no agreement on migration at EU summit

In Brussels, the leaders of EU states are unable to break the deadlock.
Hungary and Poland take joint stand against EU migration pact

Hungary and Poland take joint stand against EU migration pact

The issue of migration has become an unavoidable subject, even according to Western leaders.
JM Varga: I would like them to put Europe back in the hands of people + video

JM Varga: I would like them to put Europe back in the hands of people + video

The most important thing now is that I prepare for my next task," the outgoing justice minister has said.
PM Orban: The council chamber was a scene of war on migration

PM Orban: The council chamber was a scene of war on migration

Unconventionally, the prime minister spoke to public radio from Brussels.
PM Orban calls Brussels to account on how EU has drifted to the brink of bankruptcy

PM Orban calls Brussels to account on how EU has drifted to the brink of bankruptcy

The extra payments from member states would be used to finance the wage hikes of Brussels bureaucrats, among other things.
idézőjelVélemény
Bódi Ábel

Kivel legyen „jófej” az egyház, barista úr?

Hodász András kiugrott pap arról értekezik, hogy a keresztények – legyen szó a klérusról vagy a hívekről – lenézik a nem hívőket.

