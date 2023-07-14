időjárás 30°C Stella , Örs 2023. július 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Örs, Stella
2023. július 14.
magyar

Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Homoky Réka
2 órája
Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

A civil war is brewing in France is the only conclusion that can be drawn from the situation that has evolved, Eric Zemmour told Magyar Nemzet. We asked the French right-wing politician about the riots that have broken out in French cities in recent weeks, and he outlined how to solve the problems that have plagued the Western European country for decades, stemming from a flawed migration policy.

"Thousands of young people, mostly with immigrant backgrounds, attack the police with murderous intent, set fire to town halls and schools, break into and loot shops as they march on the streets," said Eric Zemmour described the situation to Magyar Nemzet. The president of the French right-wing party Reconquete (Reconquer) said the only conclusion that can be drawn based on the above is that

France is on the verge of civil war.

 

Civilisations clashing

In my opinion, the riots in question are primarily ethnic in nature,

said Eric Zemmour, adding  that the main driving force behind the riots is the hatred for France that the French left has been instilling in immigrants for decades. The left portrays immigrants as victims, reinforcing in them the feeling that their host country is racist. The right-wing politician emphasized that it was the left that targeted voters living in the suburbs, courting them while flouting all the rules of assimilation. The French population is paying a high price for all this, Mr Zemmour said.

"For decades, France has been taking in masses of people from Africa and the Middle East, making up the population of entire countries, and we have witnessed a real population exchange. Two very different civilizations are clashing, Judeo-Christian and Islam. As a consequence of all this, France has embarked on the road to becoming a third world country, with the emergence of foreign enclaves, bringing with them hatred of France and the inevitable, brutal violence."

 

State of emergency

Magyar Nemzet also asked the politician about the possible solution to the situation. Our newspaper also asked the politician about the possible solution of the situation. Eric Zemmour highlighted that Reconquete, his party, has made several proposals to restore lasting peace in the country. He believes that French police must be given the means to maintain order in the suburbs again.

To this end, a state of emergency should be declared,

Mr Zemmour underlined.

In his view, those who vandalise should pay for the material damage they cause, and French taxpayers mustn't be made to pay for it. He therefore proposes that troublemakers should be legally obliged to restore what they have damaged or destroyed, and that the families of unruly minors should face cuts to social benefits or heavy fines. Eric Zemmour also spoke to BFMTV on the subject, outlining in five points the measures that should be taken to punish troublemakers. An interesting element in the proposals is stripping minors involved in riots of their French citizenship as soon as they turn  18. In addition, Mr Zemmour would commit rioters to doing community service and restoring what they had vandalised.

Putting an end to immigration is the only long-term and permanent solution to the problem, the politician said.

To this end, Eric Zemmour has put forth a proposal for a migration package with a number of measures, including the abolition of family reunification. Besides, Mr Zemmour would terminate the legalisation of illegal immigrants, would abolish social benefits paid to foreign nationals and would press for the deportation and repatriation of foreign-national perpetrators.

 

Inaction on part of country's leadership

Our newspaper also asked about the material damage caused during the riots. According to French press reports, the destruction during the recent unrest was much greater than in 2005, when riots broke out after two underage migrants, chased by police, lost their lives in an accident. Rioting lasted for three weeks at the time and the government eventually declared a state of emergency.  Incidentally, far more policemen and gendarmes were injured during the recent protests than eighteen years ago. The right-wing politician emphasized that while fifteen thousand policemen were mobilised in 2005, this number was now forty thousand.

The importance of the current riots is greater precisely because the country's leadership has taken no action to improve the situation since 2005

Mr Zemmour underlined.

It is clear that the current riots are far more important that any previous protests, and if no action is taken, even more violent unrest can be expected, according to the right-wing politician. 

There is only one solution left for the government to prevent this from happening, and that is to introduce concrete measures to fight immigration,

Mr Zemmour opined. The politician pointed out that he had been warning the French authorities about the above-described problem for two decades, yet nothing had been done. Mr  Zemmour revealed that this is why he decided to run in the last presidential election, where he came fourth in the first round, securing  slightly more than seven per cent of the votes.

Cover photo: Eric Zemmour (Photo: AFP/Hans Lucas/Francois Pauletto)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Sokkoló videót tettek közzé a rendőrök

Sokkoló videót tettek közzé a rendőrök

origo.hu
Nehezen bírja el a kis bikinifelső Hódi Pamela új melleit - kép

Nehezen bírja el a kis bikinifelső Hódi Pamela új melleit - kép

origo.hu
„Remélem, öröm muzsikával fogadtak az angyalok” – elhunyt a magyar zenész

„Remélem, öröm muzsikával fogadtak az angyalok” – elhunyt a magyar zenész

borsonline.hu
Háború Ukrajnában: A kazettás bombák, már meg is érkeztek Ukrajnába

Háború Ukrajnában: A kazettás bombák, már meg is érkeztek Ukrajnába

hirtv.hu
Gécsek Fanni leleplezte magát, innen jelentkezett be Liverpoolban

Gécsek Fanni leleplezte magát, innen jelentkezett be Liverpoolban

ripost.hu
„Lili, húzz innen el az egész családoddal!” – üzente Pankotainak Csintalan (VIDEÓ)

„Lili, húzz innen el az egész családoddal!” – üzente Pankotainak Csintalan (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Újabb őrült ukrán lépés: minden eddiginél nagyobb veszélyben lehetnek a Kárpátalján élő magyarok

Újabb őrült ukrán lépés: minden eddiginél nagyobb veszélyben lehetnek a Kárpátalján élő magyarok

origo.hu
Szoboszlai elől menekül a Liverpool csapatkapitánya

Szoboszlai elől menekül a Liverpool csapatkapitánya

origo.hu
„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

ripost.hu
A fesztiválozóknak kedvez a Lidl, FesztMarketek nyílnak (x)

A fesztiválozóknak kedvez a Lidl, FesztMarketek nyílnak (x)

borsonline.hu
Plakátokat rongált Márki-Zay Péter felesége + Fotó

Plakátokat rongált Márki-Zay Péter felesége + Fotó

magyarnemzet.hu
Rokkantaknak ígér padot elkeseredettségében Baranyi Krisztina

Rokkantaknak ígér padot elkeseredettségében Baranyi Krisztina

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

The sound of gunfire almost an everyday occurrence in border towns. There is a constant police presence due to migrants.
Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Many conscripted men are taken off the streets by the officers: most recently in Transcarpathia, a surveillance camera recorded as a man was abducted from the street by the authorities. Some earn a lot of money from forced conscription.
PM Orban: The war will drag on + video

PM Orban: The war will drag on + video

The war and the sanctions will not disappear from our lives and we must prepare for this, said Hungary's prime minister in a radio interview on Friday morning.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels wallows in corruption

Fidesz MEP: Brussels wallows in corruption

Rule of law champions in Brussels should learn to sweep their own front porch first, instead of lecturing member states, the Hungarian MEP has said.
They will bring only suffering and horror to civilians - these are the weapons Washington is set to send to Ukraine

They will bring only suffering and horror to civilians - these are the weapons Washington is set to send to Ukraine

In Laos, cluster bombs used during the Vietnam War remain scattered over a third of the country's territory to this day, killing 300 people a year.
Mayor calls for calm over illegal, anti-Hungarian act of erecting wooden crosses in military cemetery

Mayor calls for calm over illegal, anti-Hungarian act of erecting wooden crosses in military cemetery

The political and legal representatives of Hungarians in Transylvanian will continue to seek answers to the problem "through law and justice".
idézőjelVélemény
Földi László

Állítsunk zarándokhelyeket a nyári szünetben!

Ha valaki szabadsága napjai egy részét mondjuk zarándokúton tölti, biztosan találkozik a hit evangelizációs erejével.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu