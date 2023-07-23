időjárás 31°C Lenke 2023. július 23.
PM Orban: Closing party. See you next year, same time, same place!

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
PM Orban: Closing party. See you next year, same time, same place!

Viktor Orban bade farewell to the 32nd Balvanyos Summer Free University and Student Camp with a series of photos. "Closing party. See you next year, same time, same place!" the prime minister wrote in his Facebook post on Sunday. At the event, the premier delivered a speech on Saturday, which the Center for Fundamental Rights summarized as follows: "an era is more than a system, because it consists of cultural currents, collective beliefs and social customs.”

Viktor Orban said the European Union has rejected the Christian heritage, is exchanging populations and is conducting an LGBTQ campaign. The prime minister said that we are moving towards a collision every day in world politics, because the number one power sees itself sinking to second place. He added that a new balance must be found to replace the current world balance.

 

PM Orban's speech in Baile Tusnad also attracted a great deal of international attention. Most Russian newspapers highlighted the prime minister's reference to China's leadership. Reuters wrote: "Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday renewed an attack on the European Union for conducting what he called an ‘LGBTQ offensive’, saying his nationalist government would protect the country's Christian roots.”

The Romanian mainstream press reported about Viktor Orban's Saturday speech in Baile Tusnad in a fundamentally hostile tone.

Some of the reports deliberately misrepresented the speech, accusing the prime minister of revisionism, while others, echoing the arguments of the Romanian nationalist provocateurs at the entrance to the camp, criticized the fact that the organizers of the free university had not allowed "the Romanians" to enter the venue. The press also extensively covered the Czech PM Petr Fiala’s reaction. He said: "The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and my government defends our national interests. We decide independently what we want, what we support or what we want to change in the European Union." His statement came in response to Viktor Orban's claim that the European federalists had launched an attack on the countries of the Visegrad Four bloc, and we can all see the result: the Czechs have essentially defected, Slovakia is wobbling, and only Poland and Hungary are holding out.

Source of the cover photo: Viktor Orban's social media page

Orbán Viktor Tusványoson 2023

Orbán Viktor: Záróbuli. Jövőre, veletek, ugyanitt!

A dosszié összes cikke

Ajánló

Internal security advisor: Population swap is underway to implement Soros plan announced in 2015

Internal security advisor: Population swap is underway to implement Soros plan announced in 2015

The border must be guarded, and only those who have obtained refugee status or hold a valid travel document or work permit should be allowed to enter.
Europe is less afraid of Russia today than before the war

Europe is less afraid of Russia today than before the war

"Even if peace is achieved, we can expect continued tensions between Russia and NATO for a long time to come," Danube Institute President John O'Sullivan said at Tusvanyos.
PM Orban: We're in a dangerous position as the number one superpower senses its slide into second place + video

PM Orban: We're in a dangerous position as the number one superpower senses its slide into second place + video

The EU has rejected Christianity, is carrying out a population swap and is conducting an LGBTQ campaign, PM Orban said in his speech in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), Romania.
Incoming Hungarian MoJ: "It's not a position, it's a task" - exclusive interview with Bence Tuzson

Incoming Hungarian MoJ: "It's not a position, it's a task" - exclusive interview with Bence Tuzson

The incoming minister said that the judiciary must be restructured to ensure that the legislator's intentions are fulfilled.
Deputy PM reveals conditions of Ukraine's European integration + video

Deputy PM reveals conditions of Ukraine's European integration + video

Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen stressed that Hungary had done everything it could for Ukraine following the change in regime.
Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

This past winter Frans Timmermans said that Europeans should contribute to the fight against Russia by heating less.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Sok minden ez, csak nem feminizmus

A Women Deliver nevű nőjogi globális szervezet kiborult a magyar államfő beszéde miatt.

