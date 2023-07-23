PM Orban: Closing party. See you next year, same time, same place!

Viktor Orban bade farewell to the 32nd Balvanyos Summer Free University and Student Camp with a series of photos. "Closing party. See you next year, same time, same place!" the prime minister wrote in his Facebook post on Sunday. At the event, the premier delivered a speech on Saturday, which the Center for Fundamental Rights summarized as follows: "an era is more than a system, because it consists of cultural currents, collective beliefs and social customs.”

Viktor Orban said the European Union has rejected the Christian heritage, is exchanging populations and is conducting an LGBTQ campaign. The prime minister said that we are moving towards a collision every day in world politics, because the number one power sees itself sinking to second place. He added that a new balance must be found to replace the current world balance.

PM Orban's speech in Baile Tusnad also attracted a great deal of international attention. Most Russian newspapers highlighted the prime minister's reference to China's leadership. Reuters wrote: "Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday renewed an attack on the European Union for conducting what he called an ‘LGBTQ offensive’, saying his nationalist government would protect the country's Christian roots.”