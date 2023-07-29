PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former head of Niger's presidential guard, said the degradation of the security situation in the country led to the taking of power from President Mohamed Bazoum. He said that the measures taken so far have not made it possible to restore security in the country, despite the support received from abroad, including Nigeria. In a statement, coup leaders have warned against any foreign military intervention.

Alongside Mali and Burkna Faso, Niger is the third country in the Sahel region that has been regularly attacked by jihadist and terrorist groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, and that has seen a military takeover since 2020. Deposed Mohamed Bazoum has been detained in the presidential palace since Wednesday morning by his former presidential guards, who remain under the command of General Tchiani.

Cover photo: Firefighters spray water jets on the wreckage of cars set ablaze in Niamey, Niger's capital, on 27 July 2023. A week-long airspace closure was imposed in Niger after Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, leader of the coup, and armed forces removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power (Photo: MTI/EPA)