időjárás 28°C Flóra , Márta 2023. július 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 28°C
Flóra, Márta
2023. július 29.
magyar

PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

Magyar Nemzet
33 perce
PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

Viktor Orban was one of the first in Europe to declare full-fledged support for Nigerien President  Mohamed Bazoum, who was removed from power in a coup. Hungary's prime minister wrote on social media that

We are deeply concerned about the attempted coup de'Etat against the democratically elected President of Niger. Hungary condemns every attempt aimed at undermining peace and stability. We stand by Niger's President and pray for his well-being,

Viktor Orban added.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former head of Niger's presidential guard, said the degradation of the security situation in the country led to the taking of power from President Mohamed Bazoum. He said that the measures taken so far have not made it possible to restore security in the country, despite the support received from abroad, including Nigeria. In a statement, coup leaders have warned against any foreign military intervention.

Alongside Mali and Burkna Faso, Niger is the third country in the Sahel region that has been regularly attacked by jihadist and terrorist groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, and that has seen a military takeover since 2020. Deposed Mohamed Bazoum has been detained in the presidential palace since Wednesday morning by his former presidential guards, who remain under the command of General Tchiani.

Cover photo: Firefighters spray water jets on the wreckage of cars set ablaze in  Niamey, Niger's capital, on 27 July  2023. A week-long airspace closure was imposed in Niger after Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, leader of the coup, and armed forces removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power (Photo: MTI/EPA)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Egy amerikai nővel készült közös tömeggyilkosságra egy miskolci kamasz - videó

Egy amerikai nővel készült közös tömeggyilkosságra egy miskolci kamasz - videó

origo.hu
Durva részletek: kiderült, miért verték meg Megyeri Csillát

Durva részletek: kiderült, miért verték meg Megyeri Csillát

origo.hu
Kegyetlen műveltségi kvíz: ha már 7-re tudod a választ, átlagon felüli vagy

Kegyetlen műveltségi kvíz: ha már 7-re tudod a választ, átlagon felüli vagy

borsonline.hu
Hetekre vagyunk a reálbérfordulattól Magyarországon

Hetekre vagyunk a reálbérfordulattól Magyarországon

vg.hu
Megvan a világbajnoki arany, orvosok vitték el Kós Hubertet

Megvan a világbajnoki arany, orvosok vitték el Kós Hubertet

ripost.hu
Magyar Nemzet: További megszorítást tervez Karácsony Gergely és a fővárosi vezetés

Magyar Nemzet: További megszorítást tervez Karácsony Gergely és a fővárosi vezetés

hirtv.hu
Megtámadták Oroszországot az ukránok - megrázó felvételek

Megtámadták Oroszországot az ukránok - megrázó felvételek

origo.hu
Juventus: az UEFA kizárta a klubot az Ekl-ből – hivatalos

Juventus: az UEFA kizárta a klubot az Ekl-ből – hivatalos

nemzetisport.hu
Miről árulkodik, hogy Kós Hubert amerikai edzővel lett világbajnok?

Miről árulkodik, hogy Kós Hubert amerikai edzővel lett világbajnok?

magyarnemzet.hu
Ma vb-döntőt játszunk a görögökkel, Jansik visszavágna az olimpiáért + videó

Ma vb-döntőt játszunk a görögökkel, Jansik visszavágna az olimpiáért + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Módosul az iskolai szünetek hossza a következő tanévben

Módosul az iskolai szünetek hossza a következő tanévben

magyarnemzet.hu
Ananászos pulykanyárs

Ananászos pulykanyárs

mindmegette.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things.
Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

European Parliament exerts efforts to block member states from taking over the EU's rotating chair, with guidance from the Dutch Meijers Committee.
Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

The practice is also unpopular with locals, who often come to the defense of those taken away.
PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

In this inflationary environment, multinationals making unjustified price hikes is unacceptable, Hungary's prime minister said.
Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

The minister heading the Prime Minister's Office answered questions by the press at today's government briefing.
Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Locals in Subotica are outraged and fed up with the constant presence of migrants and people smugglers. Violence along the border has spiraled out of control.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Ha győzni nem tudsz, ünnepeld a vereséged

Az uniós biztos asszonyt csakis az ostobasággal és előítéletekkel vegyített bigott gyűlölet vezérli saját civilizációja iránt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu