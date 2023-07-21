időjárás 25°C Daniella , Dániel 2023. július 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Dániel, Daniella
2023. július 21.
magyar

Romanian media: Bucharest counts on Hungary's support

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
2 órája
Romanian media: Bucharest counts on Hungary's support

The informal meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest on Wednesday received wide coverage in Romanian media. On Antena 3 news television, political analyst Bogdan Chirieac said it was a brave move by the head of the Bucharest cabinet to initiate talks.

Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union in the second half of next year. There is little chance of Romania joining the Schengen area in the next six months, despite the best efforts made by the current Spanish presidency to this end,

the expert said, suggesting that the issue of further enlargement could be on the agenda during Hungary's EU presidency.

It is unnatural that there has been no such meeting for thirteen years, political scientist Gergely Illyes told the Transylvanian Maszol portal. Consultations should be held much more frequently also at prime ministerial level, as Hungary and Romania are neighbouring countries and strategic partners, the expert at the Research Institute for Hungarian Communities Abroad pointed out.

Let's not forget that Romania has recently had a new prime minister, or put it differently, Marcel Ciolacu could have opened a new page in bilateral relations. The meeting is also noteworthy because Viktor Orban's speeches delivered at the Balvanyos Summer Free University and Studnet Camp in Baile Tusnad usually cause some reverberations in Romanian public life and the media,

the analyst emphasized. In his view, there was no need to talk the Hungarian side into accepting such an invitation to Bucharest, he said, adding that in recent years, it was the Romanian side that showed some reserve.

Overall, Romanian media reported objectively on Wednesday's talks between Viktor Orban and Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest. Pro-government press primarily focused on  joint infrastructure projects planned in the future. Libertatea quotes Viktor Orban's post shared on Facebook after the Hungarian-Romanian prime ministerial meeting: "This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship". The portal gives a factual account of the meeting between the two prime ministers.

The Romanian daily Adevarul, which is close to the ruling National Liberal Party, and Stiripesurse.ro, which is close to the ruling Social Democrats, highlight in their headlines the joint development projects in the field of infrastructure, such as the Bucharest-Budapest high-speed railway project, which were discussed during the talks between Viktor Orban and Marcel Ciolacu. They also stressed that Hungary is a committed supporter of Romania's Schengen membership.

Cover photo: Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (l)  meets his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Bucharest on 19 July 2023. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

This past winter Frans Timmermans said that Europeans should contribute to the fight against Russia by heating less.
Brutal: Migrant pushes elderly woman to her death on train tracks

Brutal: Migrant pushes elderly woman to her death on train tracks

The migrant has committed similar crimes before, specifically singling out the elderly and children as "easy prey".
Ukraine does not deserve to be NATO member

Ukraine does not deserve to be NATO member

NATO can promise Kiyv all the help it wants, but it will never bring victory for Ukraine.
Legislation is sluggish, violent crime continues to soar in Sweden

Legislation is sluggish, violent crime continues to soar in Sweden

While Swedish politicians have been attacking Hungary for years, migrant criminals have become part of the decision-making process on rule of law issues.
"We need a European policy based on the European interest"

"We need a European policy based on the European interest"

Next year's European Parliament elections are an opportunity to change direction, says Hungarian MEP Balazs Hidveghi.
Anti-Hungarian provocateurs grow bold

Anti-Hungarian provocateurs grow bold

A solution that would please everyone in the case of the military cemetery in the Uz Valley is impossible.
idézőjelVélemény
Horváth József

Erőltetett tragikomikus végjáték

Biden állapota biztonsági kockázatot jelent nemcsak Amerikára, hanem az egész világra.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu