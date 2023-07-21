Romanian media: Bucharest counts on Hungary's support

The informal meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest on Wednesday received wide coverage in Romanian media. On Antena 3 news television, political analyst Bogdan Chirieac said it was a brave move by the head of the Bucharest cabinet to initiate talks.

Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union in the second half of next year. There is little chance of Romania joining the Schengen area in the next six months, despite the best efforts made by the current Spanish presidency to this end,

the expert said, suggesting that the issue of further enlargement could be on the agenda during Hungary's EU presidency.