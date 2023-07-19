Anti-Hungarian provocateurs grow bold

The military cemetery in the Uz Valley has become a symbol. It has been pinned on the map of Romanian nationalists as a place to occupy, and at the same time, it was added to the set of symbols of the Szekler and Transylvanian Hungarian national resistance. The images of the forceful intrusion on 6 June 2019, of the Orthodox consecration of the unlawfully created new plot, and of the human chain Szeklers formed around the graveyard have become dark moments in history.

The case was brought before the Romanian judiciary, where the odds are not in Hungarians' favour when it comes to symbolic issues that are ethnic in nature, just take the legal ordeal the Catholic grammar school in Targu Mures (Marosvasarhely) went through. However, there were two positive surprises in the case of the Uz Valley cemetery. Firstly, the court issued a final ruling stating that the area on the border of Harghita county in Szeklerland and Bako county in Moldova belongs to the municipality of Sanmartin (Csikszentmarton) and ruled that the concrete crosses were illegally erected by the municipality of Darmanesti (Dormanfalva), ordering the municipality to restore the cemetery to its original form. The relatively swift implementation of the court decision was the second surprise for Hungarian media in Transylvania and sensitive politicians familiar with the situation, expecting very low chances for compliance with the ruling.