időjárás 30°C Emese , Sarolta 2023. július 5.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Emese, Sarolta
2023. július 5.
magyar

Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

Bugnyár Zoltán (Uppsala)
3 órája
Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

With only days to go until the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Swedish government still hopes that the country can become a member of the defense alliance by then, despite the fact that Turkey and Hungary – which have yet to ratify the process – have not scheduled a vote on the issue so far.

Sweden is still hoping for a miracle to happen before the NATO summit next week. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes that his trip to Washington on Wednesday to meet US President Joe Biden, as well as the Swedish foreign minister's meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkey' foreign minister in Brussels on Thursday will remove any obstacles to Sweden's accession.

The Swedish government says Wednesday's visit to Washington could be significant in terms of the country's accession, because US support could help persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden's NATO membership. 

If this succeeds, most observers believe that Hungary will also say yes to Sweden's membership application.

The Swedish government appears confident, even though the odds are very low. PM Kristersson's trip is not unprecedented, with Swedish politicians having made regular lobbying trips to Washington and Brussels in the past, so far without success.

At the same time, Swedes at home are unable to meet even the most basic Turkish demand, such as refraining from regular Quran burnings on the streets of Stockholm.  

The last such incident took place on Wednesday last week, outside a mosque in Stockholm.

The demonstration has provoked strong reactions in the Islamic world in recent days, including the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and the burning of Swedish flags in several places.

The incident was condemned not just by Muslims, but by Pope Francis and the European Union, too. 

Sweden has had a social debate in recent months about whether it is legal to burn the holy book in public, with politicians and authorities making it clear that it is. Even the most recent Quran burning was carried out with police permission. Such events are permitted in the name of free speech and expression, even though it's clear that they could affect the process of NATO accession.

Theoretically, there is still the possibility that Turkey and Hungary will ratify Sweden's NATO application before the summit , to be held on 11–12 July, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not made any statements to this effect. To the contrary, he has regularly criticized the Swedish government, making it clear that he will not support the Scandinavian country's accession for the time being. It is also a certainty that Hungary's parliament will not vote on the issue this week, in line with last week's announcement.

Cover photo: Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson (l) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holding a press briefing in Stockholm, on March 7, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A Fidesz választ vár Karácsony Gergely 500 milliójáról

A Fidesz választ vár Karácsony Gergely 500 milliójáról

origo.hu
Elképesztően jól néz ki a testhez simuló ruhájában Magyarország Szépe - kép

Elképesztően jól néz ki a testhez simuló ruhájában Magyarország Szépe - kép

origo.hu
Emlékszel még a 8 éve eltűnt fiúra? Élve találta meg a rendőrség

Emlékszel még a 8 éve eltűnt fiúra? Élve találta meg a rendőrség

borsonline.hu
Ismét igazi sztárparádé várható a Plázson

Ismét igazi sztárparádé várható a Plázson

hirtv.hu
Koppant a Real Madrid, de nem mond le Szoboszlairól

Koppant a Real Madrid, de nem mond le Szoboszlairól

ripost.hu
Az Unilever is az OTP sorsára jutott

Az Unilever is az OTP sorsára jutott

vg.hu
Így néz ki néhány héttel a szülés után Békefi Viki - videó

Így néz ki néhány héttel a szülés után Békefi Viki - videó

origo.hu
FTC: Megint hívtak Szaúd-Arábiából, de elmondtam, amit mindig – Csercseszov

FTC: Megint hívtak Szaúd-Arábiából, de elmondtam, amit mindig – Csercseszov

nemzetisport.hu
Elesett az M1-es, 8 kilométeres a dugó

Elesett az M1-es, 8 kilométeres a dugó

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb 123 milliós kérdés Karácsonyhoz

Újabb 123 milliós kérdés Karácsonyhoz

magyarnemzet.hu
A franciák a bevándorlást okolják a kialakult káoszért

A franciák a bevándorlást okolják a kialakult káoszért

magyarnemzet.hu
A Wagner-csoportot már le is cserélték az ukrajnai fronton

A Wagner-csoportot már le is cserélték az ukrajnai fronton

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

„Hungary enjoys priority”– that’s why the Russian minister visited Budapest

„Hungary enjoys priority”– that’s why the Russian minister visited Budapest

Besides the expansion of the Paks Power Plant, the discussions also focused on economic sectors unaffected by sanctions.
French people blame immigration for chaos in country + video

French people blame immigration for chaos in country + video

A huge sum has been raised for the policeman who shot a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.
"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

Hungary's foreign minister called it scandalous that Ukrainian authorities had added Hungary’s biggest bank to their blacklist for deceitful and ridiculous reasons.
"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

The riots in France clearly demonstrate that migrants are impossible to integrate, Hurgarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said.
With Macron at the helm, the situation is hopeless

With Macron at the helm, the situation is hopeless

There is no hope of saving France so long as a pro-globalization party is in power.
"Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation?"

"Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation?"

Opinions were divided on aid for Ukraine at the UN Security Council meeting.
idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

A progresszió felfalja saját elveit

„Új Orwell” – a háború: béke, az illegális migráns: menekült, a genderfluiditás: emberi jog.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu