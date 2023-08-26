Being based in a national context, the right-wing thought is "us"-centered, while the converging left and liberal sides think in international dimensions and are therefore "me"-centered, the Center for Fundamental Rights quoted Viktor Orban's comments at the Tranzit political festival, in which Hungary's premier detailed the main differences between the two sides.

What follows from this idea, is that

the "Hungarian flow" carries an obligation to pursue the Hungarian interest,

instead of focusing on how Hungary can be integrated into one of the existing global political blocs. To do this, we must take advantage of the fact that

being Hungarian is a competitive advantage.

According to PM Orban, this is why the conservative camp has been able to make up for its epochal backwardness in Hungary, even despite the decades-long hegemony of the leftist-liberal elites. The Center for Fundamental Rights highlighted an important remark made by PM Orban, namely that

only the existence of sovereign states can safeguard a "good and Hungarian" life.

The Center for Fundamental Rights also deemed it important to underline that, according to Hungary's premier,

during next year's European Parliament elections it is in Hungary's logical interest that the political forces of the right should converge at a European level, so that the moderate center-right parties should follow the guidelines set forth by the right, rather than by the left.

This could then constitute a pledge of cooperation between sovereign states, which could replace the current imperial endeavors and pro-war sentiment with peace-seeking sobriety.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at the Tranzit political festival in Tihany, on August 25, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)