Center for Fundamental Rights: the "Hungarian flow" carries an obligation

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Center for Fundamental Rights: the "Hungarian flow" carries an obligation

Being based in a national context, the right-wing thought is "us"-centered, while the converging left and liberal sides think in international dimensions and are therefore "me"-centered, the Center for Fundamental Rights quoted Viktor Orban's comments at the Tranzit political festival, in which Hungary's premier detailed the main differences between the two sides.

What follows from this idea, is that

the "Hungarian flow" carries an obligation to pursue the Hungarian interest,

instead of focusing on how Hungary can be integrated into one of the existing global political blocs. To do this, we must take advantage of the fact that

being Hungarian is a competitive advantage.

According to PM Orban, this is why the conservative camp has been able to make up for its epochal backwardness in Hungary, even despite the decades-long hegemony of the leftist-liberal elites. The Center for Fundamental Rights highlighted an important remark made by PM Orban, namely that 

only the existence of sovereign states can safeguard a "good and Hungarian" life.

The Center for Fundamental Rights also deemed it important to underline that, according to Hungary's premier, 

during next year's European Parliament elections it is in Hungary's logical interest that the political forces of the right should converge at a European level, so that the moderate center-right parties should follow the guidelines set forth by the right, rather than by the left.

This could then constitute a pledge of cooperation between sovereign states, which could replace the current imperial endeavors and pro-war sentiment with peace-seeking sobriety.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at the Tranzit political festival in Tihany, on August 25, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Ajánló

PM Orban quoted by Russian media

PM Orban quoted by Russian media

The Hungarian prime minister's speech at the Tranzit political festival was covered by TASS, Russia's state-owned news agency.
This is how the Left's press works

This is how the Left's press works

Liberals who despise their homeland and people are almost in love with other progressive countries.
Viktor Orban to open political season today

Viktor Orban to open political season today

Hungary's prime minister will talk about the tasks facing the country on Friday afternoon.
President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

The head of state announced that five hundred Ukrainian children will be camping this week at the Elizabeth Camp at Lake Balaton.
PM Orban on wage hikes: More, more, this much's not enough!

PM Orban on wage hikes: More, more, this much's not enough!

We anticipate a challenging fall ahead, and our goal is that the rate of wage growth should outstrip inflation, Hungary's prime minister said.
He's right

He's right

Tucker Carlson is respected for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition.
Mi lesz a Wagnerrel Prigozsin nélkül?

Mi lesz a Wagnerrel Prigozsin nélkül?

Ikonikus arca volt a Wagner-csoportnak Jevgenyij Prigozsin, mondhatni a zsoldosok felnéztek rá, és csak rá hallgattak, éppen ezért kérdéses, hogy mi lesz a magánsereg sorsa, hiszen Oroszországnak is szüksége van rá – mondta lapunknak Georg Spöttle biztonságpolitikai szakértő.

idézőjelVélemény
Békés Márton

Tihanyi gondolatexpó és fesztivál

A magyar jobboldal sikerét a közösségben való gondolkodás és cselekvés szavatolja.

