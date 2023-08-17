George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

"Through their subsidiaries, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) will remain in Budapest. The presence of George Soros will not cease, it will just be transformed," Zoltan Lomnici Jr told Origo. The legal expert for the political think-tank Szazadveg believes that the institutions and significant politicians of the EU have already established or are in the process of establishing their own longer-term partnerships with the "civil" NGOs. "What is happening is more of a

"fine-tuning" to overcome power imbalances and make the machine even more efficient,"

he pointed out. The constitutional lawyer also said that the Soros foundations will continue to be present in Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and the Western Balkans. In addition, Asia and the post-Soviet regions, as well as Africa, are also important to them.