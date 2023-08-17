időjárás 29°C Jácint 2023. augusztus 17.
Jácint
2023. augusztus 17.
George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

"Through their subsidiaries, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) will remain in Budapest. The presence of George Soros will not cease, it will just be transformed," Zoltan Lomnici Jr told Origo. The legal expert for the political think-tank Szazadveg believes that the institutions and significant politicians of the EU have already established or are in the process of establishing their own longer-term partnerships with the "civil" NGOs. "What is happening is more of a 

 

"fine-tuning" to overcome power imbalances and make the machine even more efficient,"

he pointed out. The constitutional lawyer also said that the Soros foundations will continue to be present in Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and the Western Balkans. In addition, Asia and the post-Soviet regions, as well as Africa, are also important to them.

 The fact that the influence of George Soros and his vested interests have increased in the EU institutions is also not a negligible point. This is particularly true in light of the elections being held in both the EU and the US next year. "This is why 

the activity of the Open Society Foundations will hardly decrease in the transatlantic world,"

he stressed.

An article in Magyar Nemzet today pointed out that it will not be too much of a financial burden for some of George Soros's Hungarian associates that the stock market speculator is allegedly withdrawing part of the funding for his European programs. Many of them have already infiltrated the places where they can live off taxpayers' money while influencing Hungarian politics, for example in the municipality of Budapest as direct advisers to Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

Cover photo: George Soros (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini)

