időjárás 32°C Menyhért , Mirjam 2023. augusztus 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Menyhért, Mirjam
2023. augusztus 22.
magyar

Germany's one-party system

Deme Dániel
1 órája
Germany's one-party system

So far, there have only been veiled intimations and threats, but increasingly, the desire to ban the only opposition party, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), is beginning to surface in German political discourse. This is no misprint, for if a political party like the CDU is not in government, it can formally be called an opposition, but in Germany's case, that would be a smoke screen. The Alternative for Germany is the only real opposition party that doesn't play the same pro-migrant, climate change hysteria and European superstate tune as all the others.
German President Frank Walter Steinmeier (SPD) recently said that "we all have the opportunity to put in their place those who despise our democracy", essentially giving his presidential blessing to the drive against the right-wing German party. The co-chair of the governing SPD party, Saskia Esken, also joined in this particular democracy model of banning the opposition by noting that if the German security services succeeded in categorising the AfD as a right-wing extremist group, then a banning of the party must be considered.


Her wish seems to have fallen on hearing ears, with Thomas Haldenwang, head of the German security service (BfV), saying, "Several AfD members are spreading hatred against all kinds of minorities." Of course, the German press also did their part in the anti-AfD witch hunt.

 

Der Spiegel, the most vile of the outlets that gave the term Lugenpresse [lying press] its name, demanded in banner headlines: "Ban the enemies of the constitution". Needless to say, they were not talking about some extreme Islamist group, but about the German party, which currently enjoys over twenty percent popularity.


In April this year, the AfD's youth organisation, the Young Alternatives, was officially declared an extremist organisation by Haldenwang's BfV, and the parent party itself has been under Bundestag-approved active surveillance by the secret services from 2021. Ordinary German citizens themselves are split even at 47 percent for and 47 against the banning of the right-wing party. The remaining six percent probably also have an opinion on the matter but simply did not understand the question being asked in German.


It is alarming how Germany's democracy has sunk to this level, that a moderate party that argues against immigration in a sensible way within the constitutional framework, pointing out the difficulties caused by the Islamization of Germany and the emergence of parallel societies, is now being declared extremist. President Steinmeier wants to fight for the constitution and democracy by banning a party that would have been difficult to distinguish from the pre-Merkel CDU in terms of its political radicalism. And the once conservative CDU just keeps silent, powerlessly scratching their heads that this might be counterproductive and would only bring more vote for AfD. Counterproductive, they say? Not totalitarian, anti-democratic, unconstitutional or repressive?
 

All this incitement recently paid off when a group of "New Germans" attacked Andreas Jurca, the leader of Augsburg's AfD . The migrants knew exactly who they were assaulting, calling the local politician a Nazi while beating him bloody. Oh the irony! Not a peep about it in the Lugenpress, the hunting season for those defending national interests has obviously begun without any restrictions, and the violent migrant gangs will be used by the German "democrats" to pursue them. President Steinmeier did not, of course, condemn the attack, or say that the perpetrators of political violence need to be "put in their place" this time, especially if they have a migrant background. It seems that in Germany, those who value the national interest have only two options: having their heads bashed in by either the far-left antifascists or the radical Islamists, who also enjoy supremacy over the law.


Hungarian conservative forces should finally give up the dream still lingering among them that the CDU will return to its old Christian conservative identity and become our ally in the fight for European values. It will not. Their leader, Friedrich Merz, is a textbook example of someone who grazes his cow on the conservative pastures and milks it on the liberal side. He is one of an endless line of opportunistic liberal sheep dressed in right-wing wolf's skin, even if he does not bleat against national forces as loudly as his Green or Red counterparts.

 

If the AfD is banned, Germany will become an unadulterated single-party dictatorship, in which pluralism of opinion and freedom of conscience will completely disappear. What kind of election is it, where voters can only choose from the palette of political forces that support nation-killing, population exchange and climate crisis extremism? In such a country, elections become completely superfluous, and the political discourse is only about who can outbid one extreme initiative with an even more destructive one.


Looking at the kind and respectable German pensioners who are buying up Hungary's Lake Balaton waterfront properties reminds me of one of our government's political principles: help the troubled in their own countries and do not bring their troubles here. The time to stand up against the banning of AfD and for the democratic rights of German voters is now, before a stream of refugees from the West, like that on our eastern borders, starts to build up. And this should not be understood metaphorically, or as sarcasm, but in a very concrete sense.


The author is editor-in-chief of Hungary Today

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Baleset miatt több kilométeren torlódnak az autók az M1-esen

Baleset miatt több kilométeren torlódnak az autók az M1-esen

origo.hu
Körözi a rendőrség a magyar valóságshow-ban napokon át meztelenül látott nőt

Körözi a rendőrség a magyar valóságshow-ban napokon át meztelenül látott nőt

origo.hu
Elhunyt a családanya, aki forró vizes aknába esett munka közben

Elhunyt a családanya, aki forró vizes aknába esett munka közben

borsonline.hu
Dés László úr! Persze, szakítsunk Magyarországgal, húzzunk el máshová, üljünk be a készbe, a mások által megteremtett jólétbe – ugye?

Dés László úr! Persze, szakítsunk Magyarországgal, húzzunk el máshová, üljünk be a készbe, a mások által megteremtett jólétbe – ugye?

mandiner.hu
Itt az igazság: megszólalt szerelméről Gáspár Virág

Itt az igazság: megszólalt szerelméről Gáspár Virág

ripost.hu
Orosz offenzíva indult Donyeckben, három irányban haladnak előre

Orosz offenzíva indult Donyeckben, három irányban haladnak előre

mandiner.hu
Elképesztő fordulat: hatalmas bajba kerültek az ukránok

Elképesztő fordulat: hatalmas bajba kerültek az ukránok

origo.hu
Sokkoló bejelentés: sürgősségi műtéten esett át Josep Guardiola

Sokkoló bejelentés: sürgősségi műtéten esett át Josep Guardiola

origo.hu
Klopp ráförmedt a szurkolókra: Abbahagynátok ezt végre?

Klopp ráförmedt a szurkolókra: Abbahagynátok ezt végre?

magyarnemzet.hu
„Hónapok óta vártam már ezt a pillanatot” – vastaps fogadta és kísérte Novák Katalint Beregszászban

„Hónapok óta vártam már ezt a pillanatot” – vastaps fogadta és kísérte Novák Katalint Beregszászban

magyarnemzet.hu
Orbán Viktorral egy „igazi nagyvad” készít interjút

Orbán Viktorral egy „igazi nagyvad” készít interjút

magyarnemzet.hu
Különlges katonai szállítmányt fotóztak - Megérkezett ez első példány a világ legkorszerűbb tankjából a honvédséghez

Különlges katonai szállítmányt fotóztak - Megérkezett ez első példány a világ legkorszerűbb tankjából a honvédséghez

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

A tale of being isolated

A tale of being isolated

The row of diplomatic meetings has begun with a talk between PM Orban and Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and also one of the world's leading sports diplomats.
Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Journalistic organizations received the least amount of money and the liberal 444.hu portal was excluded from the donation spree.
Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

UEFA and FIFA rules do not allow political messages on fields and in stadiums, and the Hungarian Football Federation agrees.
Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

The Kossuth Foundation, which organized the event, joined the Bread of Hungarians program this year.
Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

In Australia, seven male officers are suspected of by-passing the rule introduced three years ago.
PM Orban receives Turkish president

PM Orban receives Turkish president

Hungary and Turkey are strategic partners, Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media.
idézőjelVélemény
Pauska Zsolt

Az egyszeri lapigazgató és a médiapiac rejtelmei

A Magyar Hang című hetilap igazgatójának elemzéséből nemcsak a rosszindulat süt, de a tudatlanság is kikacsint.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu