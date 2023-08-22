Germany's one-party system

So far, there have only been veiled intimations and threats, but increasingly, the desire to ban the only opposition party, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), is beginning to surface in German political discourse. This is no misprint, for if a political party like the CDU is not in government, it can formally be called an opposition, but in Germany's case, that would be a smoke screen. The Alternative for Germany is the only real opposition party that doesn't play the same pro-migrant, climate change hysteria and European superstate tune as all the others.

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier (SPD) recently said that "we all have the opportunity to put in their place those who despise our democracy", essentially giving his presidential blessing to the drive against the right-wing German party. The co-chair of the governing SPD party, Saskia Esken, also joined in this particular democracy model of banning the opposition by noting that if the German security services succeeded in categorising the AfD as a right-wing extremist group, then a banning of the party must be considered.



Her wish seems to have fallen on hearing ears, with Thomas Haldenwang, head of the German security service (BfV), saying, "Several AfD members are spreading hatred against all kinds of minorities." Of course, the German press also did their part in the anti-AfD witch hunt.

Der Spiegel, the most vile of the outlets that gave the term Lugenpresse [lying press] its name, demanded in banner headlines: "Ban the enemies of the constitution". Needless to say, they were not talking about some extreme Islamist group, but about the German party, which currently enjoys over twenty percent popularity.



In April this year, the AfD's youth organisation, the Young Alternatives, was officially declared an extremist organisation by Haldenwang's BfV, and the parent party itself has been under Bundestag-approved active surveillance by the secret services from 2021. Ordinary German citizens themselves are split even at 47 percent for and 47 against the banning of the right-wing party. The remaining six percent probably also have an opinion on the matter but simply did not understand the question being asked in German.



It is alarming how Germany's democracy has sunk to this level, that a moderate party that argues against immigration in a sensible way within the constitutional framework, pointing out the difficulties caused by the Islamization of Germany and the emergence of parallel societies, is now being declared extremist. President Steinmeier wants to fight for the constitution and democracy by banning a party that would have been difficult to distinguish from the pre-Merkel CDU in terms of its political radicalism. And the once conservative CDU just keeps silent, powerlessly scratching their heads that this might be counterproductive and would only bring more vote for AfD. Counterproductive, they say? Not totalitarian, anti-democratic, unconstitutional or repressive?

